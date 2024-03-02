'They're Gonna Fire Me Tomorrow': Donnie Wahlberg Was Pumped To Be Cast In Blue Bloods ... Until He Showed Up With Tom Selleck On Set

With a show like Blue Bloods, family is as important as ever, and it’s one of the reasons why the CBS series has succeeded for so long. With that, the members of the Reagan brood are all well cast, and it’s hard imagining any of them being played by different actors. This includes Donnie Wahlberg, who's played the role of Danny Reagan since the show's run began and was pumped about joining. However, early on, he was apparently convinced he’d be fired the moment he first stepped on set alongside Tom Selleck. Wahlberg explained why and did so in humorous fashion.

The actor was a guest on the Lawrence Brothers’ Brotherly Love Podcast which was shared on YouTube, where Joey told him that his wife has a “mad crush” on Tom Selleck and that she’s obsessed with Blue Bloods. Donnie Wahlberg then reflected on what it was like meeting Selleck when he first started on the CBS procedural. The account that he gives is one that's funny but also represents a legitimate concern that he had:

"He’s that dude. … He’s sturdy. [When] I first met him, I walked in, I got hired on the show. And [Selleck] was really excited because he was a fan of Band of Brothers. So he was like, ‘Oh yeah, this guy is good.’ I walked in the room and he’s like six-foot-four. I’m like five-eleven, I think. … So I walk in, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he’s got so much hair. His eyebrows are so bushy.’ I didn’t even care about the mustache. I was like, ‘How am I this dude’s son?’ I was like, ‘They’re gonna fire me tomorrow.’"

While now it’s hard to picture anyone but him portraying Detective Reagan, it makes sense that the actor would've had those thoughts when he first started. Few stars are as imposing as Tom Selleck and, to the point above, he's also aged well. So it's understandable that the New Kids on the Block alum would've felt a way about playing Selleck's son. However, things worked out, and there was one specific casting decision that put the Danny actor at ease:

"And then I met the grandfather, who’s played by Len Cariou. He’s shorter than me, you know, same hairline. I was like, ‘Alright, I got his genes. I’m good.’"

Considering Blue Bloods is such a family-focused show, of course, the casting would have to be sharp so that the stars appeared as though they could be related. And, on top of that, they'd need to have chemistry. I'd say all of that panned out because, if not, the series wouldn’t have lasted 14 seasons. I'm not only glad that the show was cast accordingly but that the stars have become quite close while working together.

They're on-screen dynamic is impeccable, especially during the Reagan family dinners, which are staples Blue Bloods episodes. Fans forward to them, and it's not hard to understand why. Now, fans and the cast will really have to relish those moments, as the show nears its conclusion with Season 15. Donnie Wahlberg has been sharing BTS photos and even shared some from one of the final family meals, which already has me in my feels just thinking about it.

As for Donnie Wahlberg, he's effectively played Tom Selleck’s son for well over a decade now, and I expect him to finish out his run with the show strong. The relationship between their two characters is one of the reasons that I'll miss the show after it ends. Nevertheless, I'm glad that the two seemingly ageless stars will still be chopping it up (without fear of being replaced) as the series reaches its conclusion.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule, and installments can also be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.