Tom Selleck’s Been Open About Not Wanting Blue Bloods To End. If Rumors Are True, The Driving Force Behind His Comments May Not Be What You’d Expect

Likely to the disappointment of longtime viewers, Blue Bloods is one of the many shows that are set to end in 2024 . It was confirmed back in November that the drama would end after 14 seasons on CBS . As the cast and crew have been working away on the final episodes though, series lead Tom Selleck has said he’s not ready for the series to end. Now, there are rumors circulating that are related to the sentiments shared by the veteran actor. And, if the chatter is to be believed, the driving force behind Selleck’s opinion may not be what some people think it is.

What Are Insiders Saying About Why Tom Selleck Doesn’t Want The Series To Be Over?

When discussing the demise of the show, which debuted back in 2010, Tom Selleck stated that he was “not counting the days so I can do something else.” He explained that he still enjoyed doing the work and that he’d keep playing police commissioner and family patriach Frank Reagan “as long as they’ll have me.” Additionally, Selleck argued that interest in the series could increase, given this farewell season and feels that there are still plenty of stories left to tell.

Sources have now alleged that his desire for the long-running procedural isn’t motivated by creative inspiration but by professional embarrassment. Sources for RadarOnline claim that the actor’s ego was damaged after the Eye Network opted to conclude the drama after its latest season. Now, he’s supposedly doing what he can to convince the powers that be to undo their chosen course of action. It’s also alleged that he’s hoping to maintain his paycheck, which is reportedly valued at $200,000 per episode. It’s said that should he lose it, he could face a financial crisis that would impact the California-based avocado ranch he owns.

All of this information should, without a doubt, be taken with a massive grain of salt. Neither the Magnum P.I. icon nor any of his representatives have spoken out on the matter. Additionally, there have also been other reports that may put the kibosh on the latest purported intel that’s been shared.

Why Tom Selleck May Mostly Be Alright With Blue Bloods Ending This Year

If sources are to be believed, the former Friends guest star may have a specific set of plans laid out for his post-Blue Bloods life. It’s been claimed that Tom Selleck aims to enjoy time on the previously mentioned avocado ranch. The property, which was formerly owned by Dean Martin, takes up 65 acres in California’s Thousand Oaks-Westlake Village. And it seemingly fits with the actor’s lifestyle. Per a source, Selleck is keen on taking in “all the outdoorsy things,” in addition to having some downtime with loved ones.

Ahead of all that though, there’s still the matter of what lies ahead for his character amid the final season of the show. Details on that are, unsurprisingly, being kept under wraps at this point. However, the series’ EP did share a cryptic update on Frank’s fate , which could point to his potential retirement from the NYPD by the final episode.

The spark behind Tom Selleck’s comments may be contested at the moment but, if anything, he seems to be relishing his time working with the cast and crew on the final season. Selleck even recently celebrated his 79th birthday on the set alongside some of his collaborators. Let’s hope that he gets to truly take in the remainder of the experience and that Frank Reagan rides off into the sunset in a fitting manner.