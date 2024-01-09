Donnie Wahlberg’s Been Sharing Photos From The Set Of Blue Bloods’ Final Season, And One Of The Reagan Family Dinners Has Me In My Feels

The end of Blue Bloods is coming, and emotions are definitely high. It was previously announced that the long-running family procedural was going to be ending after the upcoming 14th season, which is being split into two parts. Production started up shortly after the SAG-AFTRA strike finally came to an end. Since then, Donnie Wahlberg has been keeping fans occupied with behind-the-scenes content, including a snippet of one of the final Reagan family dinners. Needless to say, I am all in my feels about BB ending.

Reagan family dinners have been integral to Blue Bloods for 13 seasons, to the point where fans expect to see them every week. The character's don't actually eat during the meal scenes, as has been revealed. Still, these prove to be compelling moments on the show that can help further develop the characters. Donnie Wahlberg gave fans a first look at one of the dinner scenes from Season 14 via his Instagram, and I can't help but think that I'm looking at a real family here:

Seeing everyone together again and around the dinner table is emotional for this fan Within a few months, they'll no longer be gathering around that table, which is honestly a tough pill to swallow. It seems, however, that the cast is still keeping this ship going as per usual, though I wouldn't be surprised if the reality of the show's conclusion is starting to sink in for them as well. While it’s hard to predict how the procedural will wrap up, I think it would be fitting if the final scene featured the Reagans sitting around a table, having dinner and talking.

As Blue Bloods continues to proceed with production following the holidays, Donnie Wahlberg has shared even more teases. On Instagram, he shared a sweet clip from a different dinner scene, with the Reagans all lined up and already looking quite emotional. In a caption for the clip were the words “Love my fam.” You can take a look at Wahlberg and his "fam" in the post down below, and try not to get emotional while you're gazing at it:

On a much lighter note, actor also shared a fun post featuring his on-screen partner and potential love interest, Marisa Ramirez. While the New Kids co-founder mentioned in the caption that Danny Reagan and Maria Baez were on the case, it seems the duo were instead wondering what was for lunch -- as noted in the in-video caption. Fans are likely going to be able to look forward to some more intense cases for the two and, hopefully, we'll see the show address their blossoming romance. Take a look at the humorous behind-the-scenes tidbit below:

As of now, not too many details about the final season have been released, other than the fact that there will be 18 episodes in total. The first 10 will air this spring and the last eight during the fall. The synopsis for the premiere episode was recently released, and it revealed that a familiar face from Danny’s past is popping up. Said character is his old partner, Darryl Reid, played by Malik Yoba, who will return when Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl. I'd imagine that more characters will return but, all in all, the focus should remain on the Reagans. I look forward to seeing their final explains, including those last few, tender family dinners.

The Season 14 premiere of Blue Bloods premieres on Friday, February 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule.