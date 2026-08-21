I Was Really Bummed About Jamie Tartt's Ted Lasso Absence, But I've Changed My Mind

It was actually only last year when I started Ted Lasso, but my goodness did I fall hard for it. I really made the best out of my Apple TV subscription when I found it, and obviously I’m tuning into Season 4 now that it’s on the 2026 TV schedule. But can we talk about the lack of Phil Dunster’s Jamie Tartt in the new season? I’m having quite the unexpected journey with the character’s absence.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Season 4 Without Jamie Tartt Isn’t Total ‘Poopeh’, Actually

Like many people who’ve watched Ted Lasso, I thought Jamie Tartt was quite annoying at first, until I suddenly didn’t. This is actually one of the reasons why I love the show, I think. Many of the characters feel so real because they are complicated and hold multiple truths at once. That makes them relatable and the show itself a cozy watch.

And I loved what the creators did with Jamie Tartt. They brought a real depth to him, but I don’t necessarily feel like I’m ready to never see the character again. It feels to me like more of his story could be told. So, when I heard that Phil Dunster wasn’t going to be in the new season, I was very bummed out and knew there would be a hole in my heart in Season 4.

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And yet, I’ve been watching it, and I’m OK without Jamie Tartt right now. I love that the show has a ton of returning people, but is also leaving room to work its magic and for us to fall for new characters. I’m already so curious what Coach Chilton’s deal is and to learn more about the dynamics of the women’s soccer team.

I’m also sort of happy that Jamie Tartt isn’t in these episodes so far because it deflates that love triangle. You know, the one that was going on between him, Roy and Keeley throughout the whole show? After the whole thing ended in a rough place last season, it’s been nice to see Keeley and Roy interact without him. And without the thought of her having to “choose” looming over her. Jamie in the mix would not only complicate things, but it would also take away from the new story that’s being told.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

But, My Hopes For Jamie Tartt’s Return Remain

That being said, I hope Season 3 wasn’t the official end of Jamie Tartt on Ted Lasso. Whether he is secretly in Season 4 or will be written in a future season, things feel a little unfinished for me about him. And the fact that the show has already mentioned Jamie twice has me putting on suspicious eyes about the future of Jamie Tartt. I mean, it’s not like the show is completely hiding the existence of the character; they’ve updated us that he’s playing for FC Barcelona.

While I’ve realized I don’t really need Jamie Tartt to be full-time on Ted Lasso anymore now that I’ve seen what they’re doing with Season 4. However, I would like a cameo of some sort before the show decides to end (again). But we’ve got more than half the season to find out if Jamie Tartt does show up!