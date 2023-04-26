Drake Bell Photographed Seemingly Huffing Balloon Following Recent Controversies

April was an eventful month for Drake Bell, though not because he was appearing in a notable project or two. The Drake & Josh alum went missing, and the authorities were initially worried he was in danger. After Bell was found, he indicated in a now-deleted tweet that this was a misunderstanding caused by him leaving his phone behind, but then it was later revealed that his disappearance reportedly involved him making suicide threats to his family. A few weeks after these controversies, Bell has now been photographed in public seemingly huffing a ballon.

TMZ snapped photos of the actor on Tuesday afternoon inside his car right outside his home inhaling from a balloon, and there was a cannister next to him that looked like a nitrous oxide container. As noted in the article, nitrous is a popular way of briefly getting high, but while it doesn’t qualify as a hard drug, it is nonetheless dangerous to consume and bad for one’s health. It’s worth noting that Bell was sighted huffing a nitrous-filled balloon in his car last December too, although in that instance, his son was with him.

This update on Drake Bell follows a week after he said on Twitter that the people who’ve been calling him a “pedo” and a sex offender were “going to kill” him, and later added that “bloods on their hands” over their attacks against him. For context, in July 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to tempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was sentenced to two years of probation, had to complete 200 hours of community service and could have no contact with the victim. All that said, he was not required to register as a sex offender.

Ahead of his sentencing, Drake Bell revealed that he had a wife and son, but by the beginning of 2023, Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, were separated following four years of marriage. This led to Bell to reportedly move forward enter treatment and “focus on being healthy.” However, just days after he went missing earlier this month, Von Schmeling filed for divorce, and these two are now in a child custody battle. Taking all this into account, it’s clear the actor is not in a good headspace right now.

Along with co-leading Drake & Josh with Josh Peck (quick thing, that show didn’t make Peck as rich as some fans might have thought) following their time together performing opposite Amanda Bynes in The Amanda Show, Drake Bell’s other credits include Jerry Maguire, The Nutty Professor, Superhero Movie and voicing Peter Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man in various other animated Marvel shows and video games. Kingdom Hearts fans will also recognize him as the voice of Young Master Eraqus in Kingdom Hearts III.

