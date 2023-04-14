Drake Bells Responds After He Went Missing And Cops Searched For Him

Being a child actor is a dream for many kids out there, but it also has some downsides to it. It can be difficult to grow up in the public eye, especially when one's personal struggles become a very public matter. Former Nickelodeon icon Drake Bell likely knows this all too well, as he made countless headlines yesterday for going missing, with cops seemingly worried for his safety. But he's since been found, and now Bell has broken his silence on the viral situation.

Drake Bell famously starred in The Amanda Show on Nick before playing one of the title characters of Drake & Josh. The 36 year-old actor has a special place in the hearts of '90s kids for this reason, which is why so many people were concerned when he was seemingly missing. And after being found safe and sound, Bell took to Twitter with a funny observation of the situation. As he put it,

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂April 13, 2023 See more

Well, there you have it. Despite how serious the situation might have seemed to the general public yesterday, Bell has a good sense of humor for the way the internet rallied around him. And now that he's been confirmed to be safe by law enforcement, he's able to poke some fun at the situation.

Drake Bell shared this tweet to his 4.3 million followers on Twitter. According to the former child star, he simply left his phone in the car during the time where he was considered to be "missing." While he might have just been kidding around, this is a shockingly pedestrian excuse for what went down just yesterday.

Perhaps part of the reason why both the internet and police offers rallied around Drake Bell when he couldn't be found was due to various controversies that have been surrounding the actor. He and his wife split up in the midst of some legal issues. Some of those issues include a DUI, while other allegations are arguably even more serious.

Back in 2021, Bell was accused of child endangerment which is a fourth-degree felony. He eventually plead guilty to these charges, and was sentenced to community service. One of his accusers also accused him of sexual assault while she was underage. And it's perhaps for this reason that it turned so many heads when he was missing, and why police officers thought he might be endangered.

Ultimately it seems like this latest shakeup involving Drake Bell was far less controversial, and he seems to be doing ok. We'll just have to see if he actually left his phone in his car, or if more information is given by either the actor or law enforcement. But the worst case scenario has seemingly been avoided.

Professionally, Bell has some upcoming projects coming out including new music and some acting roles. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.