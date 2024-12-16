Ed Sheeran's Wild TikTok About Benny Blanco Being Scared Of Planes Took Several Strange Strange Turns Involving Titanic

The virality of some trends on apps like TikTok and Instagram lead to the reveals of some wild stories amongst some Hollywood big hitters you couldn’t even begin to imagine. One of the most recent examples comes from Ed Sheeran. The singer revealed that he and the newly engaged Benny Blanco had a strange trip whilst traveling to the United Kingdom, and it involved the actual Titanic (and a rewatch of the great cinematic equivalent).

A recently launched trend involves social media users sharing a crazy story with a surprising twist, and the aforementioned singer-songwriter's tale delivers. The "Bad Habits" writer posted his version of the Muppet-centric-Pepe trend to his TikTok. As the British star explained in the slideshow, he and Blanco needed to travel from the US to the UK. However, Blanco divulged that he was afraid of flying and hoped to get on a boat with Sheeran to make the trip. While the "Lego House" performer didn't love the idea, especially once he realized it would be a 10-day voyage, he (literally) got on board with the idea.

Ultimately, everything was essentially fine, as the two stars were writing the Game of Thrones' guest star's album, Divide, singing songs into the ocean and more. Amid their first couple of days on board though, it was announced that they reached the spot where the Titanic sank. While Ed Sheeran was rattled by that, Benny Blanco convinced him to watch the iconic film Titanic. Sheeran agreed, and the two enjoyed their viewing, with Sheeran later celebrating that their ship made it through the area.

So you're probably wondering what the big twist (and Pepe moment is here). Well, sometime after the excursion, the "Castle on the Hill" singer learned that Blanco boarded a flight for a different adventure following their exploits on the open sea.

Needless to say, this story is perfect for the Pepe trend. I mean, would any of us have really believed that the two musicians traveled by sea together because of Benny Blanco’s fears and that they both experienced the part of the Atlantic where the Titanic sank together? For me, the answer is no! And, when it comes to the twist, I can't even imagine what it must've been like the moment the Yesterday alum learned about Blanco's eventual flight.

I can only imagine the two of them working on this less than ten years ago in a cabin, and all they can see is the sea. It’s trippy to think about, especially since Justin Beiber’s ‘Love Yourself’ could’ve very well been written on that trip. It’s even funnier and weirder that Sheeran handed it to the young performer after the singer-songwriter’s people didn’t think it was much of anything.

Leave it to the sweet and goofy record producer to pull a fast one or get over his fears quickly enough to leave Ed Sheeran stunned with his next trip. (His hanging with his new fiance on the set of her hit show, Only Murders in the Building seems like a much better experience for all involved.) I would be interested in hearing Benny Blanco's side of the story, though he's likely basking in that post-engagement joy with Selena Gomez.

All in all, I’m glad the two singers live to tell the tale, which is now immortalized on TikTok. Along with it, I’m so pleased to have the strange Titanic-adjacent experience documented in the wild bewildering style of Pepe the Muppet. On that note, anyone who'd also like to partake in a rewatch of James Cameron's Oscar-winning film about the doomed ship can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.