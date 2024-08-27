Apparently, Benny Blanco Was Just Hanging Out On The Set Of Only Murders While Selena Gomez Filmed, And Be Still My Beating Heart

It’s always nice to see someone support their partner by showing up to watch them in action. What’s cooler than Travis Kelce and Barry Keoghan attending the Eras Tour to cheer on their women, or Kylie Jenner sneaking into Timothée Chalamet’s movie premiere ? How about Selena Gomez’s boyfriend ( possibly fiance? ) getting a hug from Martin Short between takes on the set of Only Murders in the Building? Yes, Benny Blanco was in the house as Gomez filmed the fourth season of the Hulu murder mystery series — which hit the 2024 TV schedule on August 27 — and I just love this for them.

The L.A. Times captured the chaotic-sounding faux New York scene of the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere, noting that Benny Blanco was visiting his girlfriend on set. Martin Short reportedly made sure to greet the record producer with a hug, telling him, “Hello, young man, give me some love.” The season premiere features Selena Gomez’s character Mabel having something of an identity crisis, as she struggles with the thought of being portrayed, and therefore immortalized, in film a certain way. That’s probably not a foreign concept for the woman who’s been singing and acting her whole life. Gomez said:

I have been able to grow up as best as I can. I’m definitely not perfect, but doing this my whole life, there’s not really anything else that I’d want different about my life, even though it comes with complications.

Life in the spotlight definitely hasn’t been easy for Selena Gomez, who’s publicly dealt with complications from having lupus, including medicine that has caused weight fluctuations . She’s also been through a very high-profile relationship and breakup with Justin Bieber . Despite the occasional fan-fueled rumor of a feud between Gomez and Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber, that seems to be in the past, as she appears to be quite happy with Benny Blanco.

The pair started dating approximately a year ago, and Benny Blanco has repeatedly shown his love for the “Lose You to Love Me” singer. He didn’t hold back in his birthday message to her earlier this summer (though he was upstaged by, who else, Steve Martin) and had the best comment about her Barbiecore-coded music video for “Love On.”

Lately fans have been wondering if Selena Gomez and her guy are getting ready to tie the knot. The Wizards of Waverly Place veteran first sparked engagement rumors when she strategically covered her left ring finger with a heart emoji in a mirror selfie, and the speculation only grew when Internet sleuths discovered that she had started following CMG Weddings & Events on TikTok .

If it’s true, I bet I can guess two guys who can’t wait to give a speech at the wedding. It’s really sweet to know that Benny Blanco has been around to watch Only Murders in the Building film and is even comfortable around Selena Gomez’s co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Now we’ll just have to see if Blanco stays off camera or becomes one of OMITB ’s many recognizable Season 4 cast members .

New episodes of one of Hulu's best original series can be streamed on Tuesdays