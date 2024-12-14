I've Been Excited For Selena Gomez All Week, But More People Should Be Talking About The Wildest Part Of Her Benny Blanco Engagement Post

Selena Gomez has been making the news as of late while promoting her 2024 movie schedule entry, Emilia Pérez. Amid the awards season hype, though, the 32-year-old star confirmed her engagement to Benny Blanco . Fans and celebrities alike have since been sending their well wishes to the couple amid their bliss. When it comes to the former group of admirers, they’ve been gushing over the announcement post, and I’m also happy for Gomez. However, I’m wondering how barely anyone is talking about the wildest part of the post?

It was on December 12 that the Only Murders in the Building cast member and EP confirmed her engagement to the “Roses” performer. She confirmed the news with an Instagram post, which featured a carousel of photos. By now, it’s likely that plenty of people have taken notice of the large, diamond ring the Emmy-nominated star was sporting. However, for me, it’s the second photo within the group that I really think deserves more discussion. Check it out:

Don’t get me wrong, that massive rock is serious-looking. Part of me feels like Selena Gomez needs to arrange for that luxurious piece of jewelry to receive its own area code. At the risk of getting sidetracked by that piece of bling, though, what we need to talk about is the Taco Bell picnic. As you can see in that second photo, Gomez sits on a blanket in a serene-looking place, smiling. One can also see a couple of boxes from the aforementioned fast food chain in the picture.

Some may find that to be somewhat unorthodox, but it also makes sense. Believe it or not, Benny Blanco previously told People that Taco Bell was his girlfriend’s favorite food, and he even found a way to replicate the chain’s famous taco meat when cooking at home. So, if anything, Blanco was just catering to his lady’s biggest food craving, and that’s not only sweet but it deserves to be highlighted more amid this engagement story. Also, I’m wondering what entrees they chowed down on, as Blanco could’ve picked from the Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch and more.

The relationship between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly began sometime around June 2023 and, since then, the two have seemed somewhat inseparable. Blanco has even hung around the Only Murders set while his partner works, and the two went viral earlier this year for sharing fun and flirty comments following a night at a Sabrina Carpenter concert. Before the big news dropped, fans wondered if Gomez and Blanco were engaged , with TikTokers really getting speculative after Gomez followed a wedding planner in August.

An aspect of the engagement that’s seemingly garnered a considerable amount of attention is the sheer amount of celebrity reactions to it. One of the wittiest comments came from the Spring Breakers alum’s pal, Taylor Swift, “yes I will be the flower girl.” Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay and Lil Nas X were among the other stars to show support.

Of course, the big question that the public probably has now is in regard to when Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will actually tie the knot. And some may find this humorous, but I’m also wondering whether Gomez’s favorite food will be served at the event in some way. I mean, Taco Bell did offer a wedding package a few years ago, and who’s to say they couldn’t do something special for the Gomez/Blanco wedding?

