Selena Gomez Is Engaged To Benny Blanco And The First Look At Her Ring Is Absolutely Stunning

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, and modern audiences have been especially invested in pairs like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. And while fans have watched Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get flirty, their relationship took a huge step forward: they're engaged! And the first look at her ring is absolutely stunning.

Gomez has a ton to celebrate this week, as she scored two Golden Globe nominations for her work in Emilia Perez and Only Murders in The Building (the latter of which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). Now she's shared on Instagram that she's officially engaged, and the rock from Blanco is gorgeous. Check it out below:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Talk about a stunner. There's so much bling on that finger I'm tempted to put on sunglasses. Between the big rock and all of the smaller diamonds around the band, this looks like a heavy piece of jewelry. And the carousel of photos shows just how excited the happy couple is about their engagement.

Selena Gomez also offers another glimpse at her engagement ring over on her IG Stories, as well another image of her looking over the moon about the engagement. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Gomez has been offering this content to her whopping 423 million followers over on Instagram. That includes a number of fellow celebrities who voiced their congratulations and love for the singer/actress/producer. Some notable comments include:

Clearly it's a good time to be Selena Gomez. Earlier this year she achieved billionaire status, partly thanks to her thriving cosmetics line. Her career has also been thriving in both television and movies, which is how she was able to get acting nominations for both mediums at this year's Golden Globes. It seems like the sky's the limit for the 32 year-old former Disney kid, both in her personal and professional life.

This is a big year for former child stars, especially related to the Golden Globe noms. Because in addition to Selena Gomez, other notable nominees include Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and Miley Cyrus for a variety of categories. While projects like Quiet on Set showed the darkness of being a young person in the entertainment industry, it's nice to see so many of them thriving in their careers and personal lives. And that includes Gomez, who is getting praise for her work on TV as well as the musical film Emilia Perez (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription).

Emilia Perez is streaming on Netflix, and Only Murders in the Building is on Hulu. Heartfelt congratulations to Selena Gomez on both project's success, as well as her engagement.