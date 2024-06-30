Elden Ring Director And George R.R. Martin Dropped Comments About A Possible Adaptation, And Playing The New DLC Has Me So Ready

I don't think Hollywood ever really stopped trying to bring upcoming video game adaptations to TV and movie audiences, but after the recent streaming success of Fallout and Super Mario Bros. Movie's billion-dollar box office, more studios than ever seem to be searching for the next big game adaptation. The director of the smash hit Elden Ring, who also happens to run FromSoftware, was recently asked about the possibility of it getting a series or movie, and combined with George R.R. Martin's cheeky comments, they have me just as excited as I have been playing the latest DLC.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC recently launched for Elden Ring fanatics, and it's reminding many of us why this challenging fantasy epic won Game of the Year in 2022. Now, talk is surfacing that this twisted world from Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin might become a series or movie, possibly giving at least one studios a fantasy saga to challenge HBO's House of the Dragon and Prime Video's LOTR: The Rings of Power. And those comments follow months of fan speculation about this universe getting the live-action treatment, so let look at what's being said that has me so pumped to see this game brought to life.

Hidetaka Miyazaki Is Open To An Adaptation Under Specific Circumstances

Hidetaka Miyazaki is a famed game director, and has been a key part of many difficult fantasy games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. (To the point where Souls-like became shorthand for hard AF games.) Miyazaki recently spoke to The Guardian about the latest DLC for Elden Ring and was asked his thoughts about an adaptation of his beloved series. Here's what he had to say:

I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example. But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play. We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure.

To that end, Miyazaki and FromSoftware collaborated with quite the famous author in George R.R. Martin, who famously works with HBO and Max on adaptations of his Song of Fire and Ice series (which are available to stream with a Max subscription). The question I'd like to know is if HBO would go in on another fantasy series, given it already is working on more Game of Thrones shows, or if an elite competitor would snag the Elden Ring's rights? For now, the answer to both of those questions remains unclear.

George R.R. Martin Hinted An Adaptation Is Being Considered

One thing that does seem to be clear is that George R.R. Martin clearly knows something about Elden Ring potentially being adapted. The author made a cheeky blog post comment in regards to the latest speculation surrounding the game, and in a way that fans are used to seeing him tease his and others' projects.

Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?

The writer admitted to nothing, but the comment clearly hints that something is up behind the scenes. In short, it looks like we may be waiting even longer for him to finish writing The Winds Of Winter if anything starts moving on the video game front, though that should be nothing new for Game of Thrones fans at this point.

Why I'd Be Pumped For An Elden Ring Adaptation

Elden Ring is a game with a relatively open narrative, as the player is in the role of a "Tarnished" looking to unify the shards of the "Elden Ring" following a great war that resulted in demigods all holding dominion over parts of the land. The objective of the Tarnished is to defeat these demigods and become an Elden Lord, though the motive for doing so is up for debate. Some argue that the Tarnished is good, and others say that the leading player is the real villain of Elden Ring.

The truth of the matter is that there's so much room for interpretation that Elden Ring feels ripe for an adaptation that could definitively answer some questions game players have about the lore, while also providing mainstream audiences with a series that borders more on nightmarish fantasy than medieval power struggles.

After battling some of the new undead warriors, giant birds, dragons, and the like, I would love to see someone adept with visual flair signing on to adapt this series. I can imagine it'll be expensive to make all those beasts as well, so hopefully, whoever commits to a series or film has some very deep pockets.

After battling some of the new undead warriors, giant birds, dragons, and the like, I would love to see someone adept with visual flair signing on to adapt this series. I can imagine it'll be expensive to make all those beasts as well, so hopefully, whoever commits to a series or film has some very deep pockets.

CinemaBlend will keep an eye peeled for news on an Elden Ring adaptation, and continue to track updates for shows on the 2024 TV schedule.