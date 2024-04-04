Elizabeth Hurley Reacts To The Theories She May Have Been The Older Woman Prince Harry Said He Slept With In Spare

Even though it’s been well over a year since the allegations and revelations in Spare made waves, the stories Prince Harry told are still being talked about. Most recently, Elizabeth Hurley was asked about theories regarding her being the older woman the prince slept with, and now, she has reacted to them.

Elizabeth Hurley was asked about the theories surrounding her and Prince Harry while she was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen promoting her project on the 2024 movie schedule, Strictly Confidential. Some believe that the Duke of Sussex was referring to her when he told the story about losing his virginity to an older woman. However, Hurley was quick to debunk those theories, explaining:

That was ludicrous! He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd.

(Image credit: CBS and Bravo)

In the book, Prince Harry tells the story of losing his virginity to an “older” woman, calling it an “inglorious episode,” via ET . Going into a bit of detail, the royal said it happened “in a grassy field behind a busy pub,” and he said that she “treated [him] not unlike a young stallion.”

The 39-year-old prince did not name any names, but, people speculated that he could have been talking about the 58-year-old actress. However, as Elizabeth Hurley said, those claims are “absurd,” and she clarified further saying she’d never even met the Duke of Sussex.

Following up on the fan question, Cohen asked her if she was surprised when she learned about this, and she doubled down on how shocked she was, saying:

It was ridiculous. It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American. Oh, it's Andy Cohen.’

Cohen started joking with her, by asking if “Harry was a good lover,” to which she laughed and said:

I've never met him in my life.

While Hurley said she’s never met Prince Harry, ET noted that she has interacted with King Charles and Prince William. She was also involved in the 2023 trial against Associated Newspapers, which the prince famously testified during.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, between the release of Spare and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan , a lot was revealed by the prince about his upbringing and life in the Royal Family. From stories that made it seem like Kate Middleton caused drama over a dress to his explanation of the time he wore a controversial Nazi costume , these projects stirred up a lot of speculation about the Royal Family. That included these theories about Prince Harry having sex with Elizabeth Hurley.

However, those claims have been debunked by the actress herself, and now we can put them to rest.