Wait, What If That Wasn't Doctor Doom With Franklin At The End Of Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Avengers: Doomsday fans just experienced the biggest promotional week yet for the upcoming Marvel movie, thanks to that gobsmacking trailer reveal dropping and key details being unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. As it usually goes, Marvel confirming more information leads to more fan theories and rumors getting bandied about. But while a lot of the updated guesswork is seemingly based on pure fantasy, one fan’s Doctor Doom question about Fantastic Four: First Steps has somewhat harder evidence to fall back on.

Doctor Doom’s full movie-specific costume was put on display for SDCC attendees to peep out, and it was later joined by a figure showing off a “Latverian Witch” costume that quickly sparked further