Emily Ratajkowski Moves On From Pete Davidson With Beach Days And A Thong Bikini

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski went through a whirlwind of updates regarding her personal life in the second half of 2022. She split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, her husband of four years, in July and followed that by filing for divorce in September. Before too long, she was rumored to have rebounded with Brad Pitt , with SNL vet and Hollywood loverboy Pete Davidson taking up that mantle soon after, as cameras caught the pair together on various occasions in November. That also seemed to be more of a temporary fling, but Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be too bothered by kicking off 2023 as a (possibly) single woman, at least when it comes to her latest bikini-centric vacation pics.

Fans were treated to some jealous-sparking social media posts from Emily Ratajkowski as the Gone Girl actress hit up the Cayman Islands to make jaws drop like the Times Square ball. Check out her swimsuit-filled Instagram post below, and try to limit the urge to live vicariously through two-dimensional imagery.

I’m sure the first thing that everyone noticed about that first picture is the cloud placement in the background, where… Okay, that’s probably not true at all, with the model’s brightly colored bikini and thong-split butt cheeks certainly more worthy of attention than whatever is happening in the sky at any particular moment, save for maybe an alien attack. Actually, that second picture in the slideshow kind of does look like an attack from above is imminent, but all that was really threatened was beach-goers’ time in the sun.

The vividly hued bikini appeared a couple more times in the post, with Ratajkowski capturing nearly a full-body selfie via mirror reflection. There’s also a video of her adjusting the swimsuit’s thong and shaking her bum a bit. Without sound, the video feels like a well-placed thirst trap, and with over 1.6 million likes on the post, I dare say it and the pics trapped plenty of eyeballs.

Not that Emily Ratajkowski only rocked a single bikini while on the beach. She also wore a solid red two-piece suit that, while not quite as eye-catching as the pink and purple number, was no doubt drawing lots of attention that day. The actress has spoken in the past about losing out on jobs because her boobs were too big , so do with that what you will.

The podcaster, whose Sony-partnered offering High Low with EmRata debuted in November, shared an Instagram post from the Palm Heights resort prior to her beach shots, and it looks like she and others had a blast ringing in the new year, complete with what appeared to be caviar on Ruffles.

Emily Ratajkowski closed out 2021 by promoting her then-newly published memoir My Body, which was somewhat marred by the leaked claims about Robin Thicke groping her during the “Blurred Lines” video shoot. But even though she was likely still dealing with some emotional fallout from where her various relationships went in 2022, it seems like she started off 2023 in the most stress-free ways possible.