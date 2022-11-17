As Pete Davidson Finally Pops Up In The Kardashians, Pics Seem To Confirm Relationship With Emily Ratajkowski

Fans of The Kardashians have been wondering since the Hulu reality series premiered this April if and when we were going to get to see Kim Kardashian ’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson on the show . Well, the moment finally came — in Season 2’s penultimate episode, “It’s Met Monday!” — and the timing couldn’t be crazier, as the episode dropped just as new photos of the comedian appeared to confirm that he’s moved on from that nine-month relationship with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member made a voice cameo in the reality show’s Season 1 finale and was seemingly edited out of at least one previous episode of The Kardashians. But Pete Davidson finally popped up on screen for the first time during the episode released on November 17 to fans with Hulu subscriptions — after he appeared to celebrate his birthday evening with Emily Ratajkowski on November 16.

Pete Davidson Recalls Getting Shot Down By Kim Kardashian When They First Met

“It’s Met Monday!” saw the reality TV family rushing to prepare for the Met Gala that was held three months before Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship came to an end. They were all smiles back in May when the episode was filmed, and the Meet Cute actor recalled trying to get Kim's number at the previous year’s event. He said:

Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met, and you pretended that you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on? It was actually the nicest excuse ever. Like I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car, being like, ‘Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.

I don’t know why The Kardashians has to play with my emotions like that, because now I’m back to wishing those two could have found a way to work things out. But it looks like Pete Davidson is solely focused on the future, based on the photos taken on his birthday.

Photos Of Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Appear To Confirm Their Relationship

Social media had hilarious responses to the rumors that began swirling in recent days about Pete Davidson getting into another notable relationship. Now it looks like there was truth to the rumblings, as Page Six obtained photos of the presumably new couple meeting up to celebrate the actor’s 29th birthday. The trade reports he arrived at Emily Ratajkowski’s New York City apartment to pick her up. However, after being swarmed by paparazzi, they traveled separately to a different location, where they were photographed embracing before walking together down a hallway.

Much ado has been made about Pete Davdison and his dating history, which along with Kim Kardashian includes Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and more. A number of reasons have been theorized about for his being so popular with the ladies, including that he’s well-endowed — something Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and former SNL comedian Jay Pharoah have all seemingly confirmed .

As we wait to find out more about his new love, is it possible we’ll see Pete Davidson again, for The Kardashians Season 2 finale? We’ll just have to tune in. The new episode will be available for streaming Thursday, November 24, on Hulu.