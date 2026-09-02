Entourage Creator Responds To Debi Mazar's Body-Shaming Allegations
The actress' claims were published days ago.
Just recently, Entourage alum Debi Mazar made several allegations regarding her time on the much-loved HBO series. Mazar – who played the role of high-powered publicist Shauna Roberts – claimed that near the end of her tenure on the show, she was subjected to a “toxic” work environment that allegedly included body-shaming. Representatives from the network didn’t immediately respond to the actress’ comments. Now, however, the series’ creator is responding to Mazar’s claims.
Inspired and produced by Mark Wahlberg, Entourage was created by Doug Ellin, who recently became aware of the comments made by Mazar. The veteran TV producer eventually took to X, where he reposted an article with reporting on the Jungle Fever alum’s claims. Ellin denied Mazar’s body-shaming allegations, calling the notion of such criticism “disgusting.” However, Ellin did admit to making body-related comments about two other key members of the dramedy series’ cast:
The allegations from Mazar were originally shared with The Times UK, which conducted a wide-ranging interview with the actress. Mazar described the first season of the show as a “joy-fest,” though she claimed the set became “a testosterone-fuelled environment” by the third season. The New York City native admits to being “tough,” but she also alleged that the show “got toxic towards the end” for her. She also said this about welcoming her second child back in March 2006:
Debi Mazar initially began her stint on the cameo-laden Entourage in a recurring capacity, before being named to the main cast at the start of the second season. Her aforementioned pregnancy caused her to appear more sparingly during Season 3, which also marked her last year as a regular cast member. She did, however, continue to make sporadic appearances between Seasons 4 and 8. She also reprised her role as Shauna in the show’s 2015 follow-up movie.
Historically, Mazar has never been one to shy away from getting personal (and that included when she revealed her COVID diagnosis during the onset of the pandemic.) Whether Mazar will feel compelled to respond to Doug Ellin’s comments remains to be seen. As of this writing, other members of the cast of Entourage (which is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription) have not responded to the claims.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.