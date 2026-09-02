Entourage Creator Responds To Debi Mazar's Body-Shaming Allegations

Just recently, Entourage alum Debi Mazar made several allegations regarding her time on the much-loved HBO series. Mazar – who played the role of high-powered publicist Shauna Roberts – claimed that near the end of her tenure on the show, she was subjected to a “toxic” work environment that allegedly included body-shaming. Representatives from the network didn’t immediately respond to the actress’ comments. Now, however, the series’ creator is responding to Mazar’s claims.

Inspired and produced by Mark Wahlberg, Entourage was created by Doug Ellin, who recently became aware of the comments made by Mazar. The veteran TV producer eventually took to X, where he reposted an article with reporting on the Jungle Fever alum’s claims. Ellin denied Mazar’s body-shaming allegations, calling the notion of such criticism “disgusting.” However, Ellin did admit to making body-related comments about two other key members of the dramedy series’ cast:

My thoughts are this is disgusting. Never, ever did myself or anyone that matters care or discuss Debi Mazar’s body. I would one million percent embrace any woman who got pregnant. The only bodies on the show I ever commented on were Adrian’s (I wanted him more muscular) and [Jerry Ferrara], who I wanted fatter. I will forever feel bad about that because I didn’t realize the health implications at the time and now couldn't be happier for Jerry’s transformation.

The allegations from Mazar were originally shared with The Times UK, which conducted a wide-ranging interview with the actress. Mazar described the first season of the show as a “joy-fest,” though she claimed the set became “a testosterone-fuelled environment” by the third season. The New York City native admits to being “tough,” but she also alleged that the show “got toxic towards the end” for her. She also said this about welcoming her second child back in March 2006:

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And I’d had my second baby and they didn’t like that I got fat, even though I got skinny again. It was complicated because I’m outspoken and never held back my discontent. But I always was professional and I’m grateful I was on it. It was a lot of fun, until it wasn’t.

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Debi Mazar initially began her stint on the cameo-laden Entourage in a recurring capacity, before being named to the main cast at the start of the second season. Her aforementioned pregnancy caused her to appear more sparingly during Season 3, which also marked her last year as a regular cast member. She did, however, continue to make sporadic appearances between Seasons 4 and 8. She also reprised her role as Shauna in the show’s 2015 follow-up movie.

Historically, Mazar has never been one to shy away from getting personal (and that included when she revealed her COVID diagnosis during the onset of the pandemic.) Whether Mazar will feel compelled to respond to Doug Ellin’s comments remains to be seen. As of this writing, other members of the cast of Entourage (which is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription) have not responded to the claims.