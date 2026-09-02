Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Dee's Latest Scheme Is Guaranteed Chaos If Devens Loses The Blockbuster

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 2nd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

It's a bad week to watch Big Brother if you're a Rick Devens fan, as Drew Campbell's Head of Household has put the Survivor vet in real danger. He was already at risk of eviction with Barrett Pfeiffer's plan to turn on The Crossovers, and it's only getting worse. I've already written about how I thought Dee Valladares had lost her chance at winning the grand prize, and I don't think this latest plot will help her any more. She's planning yet another blindside, only this time, she has no idea that she's the one getting blindsided.

(Image credit: CBS)

Dee Has Decided To Flip On Devens, Not Knowing That's Already Barrett's Plan

As has been the case with her almost every week in Big Brother Season 28, Dee has suddenly reversed course and decided that Devens should be the target this week. She told Angela Murray her grand plan on Tuesday night, and it would see them blindsiding Barrett and flipping the house against him.

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The plan, essentially, is that Dee will change her vote against Devens and have Angela still vote to keep him. That way, they can vote out Devens and blindside the house, but the 4-2 vote will make it appear that she and Angela remained loyal to The Crossovers and keep his vote for the jury.

What Dee doesn't know is that Barrett already intends to flip and, should this plan go through and Devens goes up for eviction, it'll be 5-1. In this case, Devens may see it as Dee and Angela turning on him, and Barrett being the sole loyal vote.

Additionally, Dee will not only be blindsided by the vote but will likely have lied to Barrett and Drew the entire week about her and Angela's vote. If that's not going to sway Drew against staying Crossovers loyal, I'm not sure what will. It won't create a great position for any person who wants to win Big Brother but, again, I've long thought Dee sank her own ship on that front.

(Image credit: CBS)

Will Angela Reveal The Plan Before The Blockbuster?

Angela is the x-factor to watch this week, as those watching Big Brother online know she hasn't been taking this proposed betrayal well. She was committed to the alliance being loyal and, now, this wrench in the chain, in which she's a vital vote on the wrong side, has her stressed.

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Angela, historically, does not respond well to stressful situations in Big Brother, and there's a good chance she'll spiral and potentially reveal this plan to someone other than Dee before Thursday. If this plan reaches Devens and he ends up staying, what happens next? It's a whole new ballgame.

No matter what happens on Thursday, I think The Crossovers is done after this week. There's no way this messiness escapes and goes unspoken, and even if he doesn't know for certain, Rick definitely has a sense that he's in danger this week. If he survives the block, he's going to do whatever it takes to make sure he doesn't see it again.

We're in for an exciting final stretch of the game, as Big Brother continues on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS. I'm not sure who is going home on Thursday, but I can't wait to see the fallout!