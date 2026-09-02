HBO's Harry Potter Is Already Straying From The Books, And I'm Here For It

September has arrived, and my craving for all things Harry Potter has with it. We're months away from HBO's new book-to-screen adaptation of the magical series, and the latest trailer has me on the edge of my seat. It isn't just the scenes shown that I recognize from the books, it's the scenes I know weren't in them that also have me very, very excited.

Remember the scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone when Ron is with his family at The Burrow and gets his Hogwarts letter?

(Image credit: HBO)

Or what about when Hermione chats with a couple of other girls on the Hogwarts express?

(Image credit: HBO)

That's ok if you don't remember these moments from the first book in the series, as they don't actually happen on page. Sure, we know Ron got his Hogwarts letter at some point, and Hermione may have attempted to make friends on the train on the way to school, but since most of what happens in the books is shown through Harry's perspective, these are scenes we don't get to see. It looks like the show is aiming to change that, and I'm here for it!

While the first teaser for the upcoming series, which will makes its 2026 TV premiere on HBO (and with an HBO Max subscription) on Christmas Day, leans into nostalgia, this new one has the Hogwarts students heading off to school, where they'll learn how to do magic.

My attention to the scenes in this new footage that I don't recognize from the book is by no means to nitpick. In fact, one of the reasons I'm so excited that the series is being adapted as a TV show is because its episodic approach will presumably give the adaptation more time to really explore the world and the characters, in a way the original movies often couldn't do.

Earlier this year, Lox Pratt, who plays Draco Malfoy in this new adaptation, spoke about how we'll get to see his character at home. This new trailer doesn't show that, but how it does show us Ron with his family, as Fred or George gets jam all over his Hogwarts letter. It's moments like these I'm excited for -- as much as I'm excited to see more of the scenes we know from the books, like the sorting ceremony in the Great Hall, practicing transfiguration in class, Harry learning to fly and play Quidditch and more.

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As a fan of the books, I obviously want the TV show to stay true to the original story, but there are ways to fill in the space we couldn't see on the page and flesh out the characters, while also making it a faithful adaptation.

(Image credit: HBO)

Beyond the scenes that I don't recognize from the book, there are all sorts of little moments from this new footage that I want to look more closely at. That includes the course schedule we see, which shows the first year classes and when they take place.

(Image credit: HBO)

I'm also loving Hermione's incredulous attitude when we see her ask Ron and Harry if they read. I absolutely can't wait to see more of Arabella Stanton in this role. And we really only have a few months to wait! As mentioned, the Harry Potter TV show arrives on HBO on December 25.