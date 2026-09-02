Jason Momoa, Natasha Lyonne And More Reach Out As Zendaya Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

This has been a big year for Zendaya, and that’s not just because of the four high-profile titles she has on the 2026 movie schedule. Aside from being booked and busy, the beloved actress also just turned 30. That’s a major milestone to say the least, and it’s one that’s certainly worth celebrating. With that, the A-lister took to social media to commemorate the sweet moment in a nostalgic way. Not only that, but her post was followed by a wave of well wishes from stars like Dune co-star Jason Momoa and Natasha Lyonne.

Zendaya’s birthday is on September 1 and, on Tuesday, she took to social media to ring in another year of life. On Instagram, the Challengers star posted an adorable throwback photo of herself, which she’s known to do whenever she celebrates a birthday. She also included a sweet message as her caption, with which she thanked everyone “for making the last year of my twenties so beautiful”. She also talked about having “so much to be grateful for and so much to look forward to”. Check out the post:

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) A photo posted by on

I don’t know what I love more: Zendaya’s message or that cute photo of her as a child. She certainly does have a lot to be thankful for, and it’s lovely that she recognizes that she realizes that, as she enters a new chapter in her life. I also love that others are joining in the celebration as well, including both fans and celebrities. In addition to the aforementioned stars, see what some famous faces had to say about the Drama star’s big day:

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Jason Momoa : ❤️❤️❤️happy birthday Z

: ❤️❤️❤️happy birthday Z Natasha Lyonne : 🎂✨🥳❤️

: 🎂✨🥳❤️ Mia Goth : You are wonderful and deserve all the amazing things in life, happy birthday! 🙌

: You are wonderful and deserve all the amazing things in life, happy birthday! 🙌 Chloe Bailey : Happy birthday queen!! Love you sooo much!!!

: Happy birthday queen!! Love you sooo much!!! Ryan Destiny : Happy 30th beautiful girl!♥️

: Happy 30th beautiful girl!♥️ Willow Smith : Goddess

: Goddess Octavia Spencer: Happy birthday!

The love is definitely palpable, and I’m so glad to see Zendaya get her flowers from her peers. And they – along with the fans – weren’t the only ones to send a tribute. The former Disney Channel star’s mother, Claire Stoermer, also shared a lovely post on Instagram, which included a vintage pic. Take a look:

A post shared by Claire (@claire_maree64) A photo posted by on

Zendaya’s own post may poke a hole in her mom’s assertion that she’s left social media. However, she definitely doesn’t get on that often, and I’m not surprised, considering how busy she tends to be. The actress previously spoke about her 2025 work schedule, which involved simultaneously working on Euphoria, Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey. Her description of that is enough to make me feel exhausted, but I can’t argue with her hustle, especially when she’s picking such great roles.

Aside from her career, Zendaya also took a major step in her relationship with Tom Holland this year. It was reported months ago that she and Holland secretly married, though neither would confirm or deny that for months. However, Holland finally confirmed the news while explaining that his own grandmother was fooled by A.I.-generated photos of the event.

Between a fresh marriage, loving friends and family and a host of acting roles, I’d say that Zendaya is entering her 30s on a high note. I hope this new era is fruitful for her though, more immediately, I hope she’s had some time to kick back and celebrate her bday with those she loves.