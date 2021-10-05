Erin Krakow Shares New Post As When Calls The Heart Spinoff Brings In Lori Loughlin And One More Returning Character

Lori Loughlin isn’t the only Hallmark star making a TV comeback. The former star of Fuller House and When Calls The Heart fame will be returning to the Hallmark Channel for her first role after she was arrested and served time as one of the parents involved in the now-infamous college admissions scandal. But she’ll be joined on When Hope Calls by other former star Daniel Lissing. Yes, the actor who played the mountie who stole Elizabeth’s heart and then perished in a tragic accident.

When Hope Calls is a spinoff to When Calls the Heart that so far has aired one season in the Hallmark app and later on television. A second season has been commissioned and that season comes with the big Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing announcements. When Calls The Heart Star Erin Krakow has at least seemingly shared her feelings about bringing Lori Loughling into the fold in a new post on Instagram.

In fact, she Erin Krakow shared a photo of herself and Loughlin, who previously was a series lead on When Calls The Heart between Season 1 and Season 6 before being written out of the show following the 2019 admission scandal. She also simply captioned the post, which came around the return news, with a heart emoji.

Lori Loughlin isn't the only character returning to the When Calls The Heart universe for the two-hour premiere of Season 2 of When Hope Calls, episodes which will be holiday specials titled "A Country Christmas, Part 1" and "A Country Christmas, Part 2." News also broke this week that Daniel Lissing will be making a return to the series and his character Jack will be appearing along with Abigail on the small screen.

I'm particularly interested in the Lissing development. Given Mountie Jack has been deceased for several seasons on When Calls The Heart now, I'm curious to see what he will be doing on the show. As for Abigail Stanton, the character wasn’t exactly written out of When Calls The Heart; instead, when the show decided to cut the character out of the second half of Season 6, she and her adopted son Cody were simply sent away from Hope Valley to care for her mother on the East coast who had suddenly taken ill around the time of Loughlin's legal troubles.

In the time since Abigail Stanton’s exit from When Calls The Heart, Erin Krakow has been open about wanting Loughlin to return. She openly told Good Housekeeping prior that she was close to the other actress and hoped to make a return work.

I love Lori and would be so happy to see her back in Hope Valley sooner than later. She’s obviously always in my heart, so that would bring me a lot of joy.

For his own part, Daniel Lissing seems excited to be back for the special When Hope Calls event and also commented on working with Lori Loughlin again, telling ET:

I'm excited to be invited to participate in the season 2 premiere of When Hope Calls. I'm also very much looking forward to meeting the When Hope Calls team and to be working with my friend Lori again.

Fans of the two Hallmark shows will learn more about Daniel Lissing's When Hope Calls gig sometime on October 11. We'll be sure to keep you posted regarding what we find out about the December return of the series. For now, keep tabs on what is coming with our full Fall TV premiere schedule.