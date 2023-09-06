After ESPN's Chris Mortensen Revealed He Quietly Retired 5 Months Ago, Tons Of Former Colleagues Shared Praise

ESPN has gone through a considerable amount of changes over the past few years, particularly when it comes to its staff. The sports network has said goodbye to a number of veterans due to career changes, layoffs and retirements. Well, the company just lost another veteran due to that third factor. It turns out Chris Mortensen – the veteran journalist who’s long covered the NFL for the conglomerate – quietly retired five months ago. Since he revealed that news, a considerable number of his esteemed colleagues have taken the time to shower praise on the seasoned reporter.

The 71-year-old newsman revealed his retirement to the general public on X (formerly known as Twitter). His message was brief but it directly laid out just when he decided it was time to call it a career. He also teased that he’s not completely stepping away from the world of professional football:

Excited about another season but it’s time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith. The gratitude and humility is overwhelming. It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball. It’s just time. God Bless you all.

An athlete during his school days, Chris Mortensen eventually found his way into sports journalism in the late ‘60s, starting his career with a California publication. He eventually made stops at other notable outlets like Atlanta Journal-Constitution as well as the now-defunct newspaper known as The National Sports Daily. Mortensen made his way to ESPN in 1991, where he ultimately began reporting on the NFL and covering the yearly draft. While at the company, he most notably appeared on Sunday NFL Countdown and Outside the Lines.

The sports reporter made a serious impact at ESPN, and his knowledge of the more nuanced elements of football has been well noted. That’s surely one of the reasons why so many fellow journalists are paying tribute following his retirement confirmation. Fellow ESPN host Scott Van Pelt shared the following in a post:

Cheers, Mort. Never the wrong time to focus on all those things. Grateful for your friendship and to have been your colleague.

His former network colleague, Jemele Hill, also chimed in with some kind words. The podcaster and Atlantic staff writer heaped plenty of praise on the veteran reporter. And many would likely agree with her sentiments:

Wishing you nothing but the best. You did the job as it should be done — hard work, fairness, accuracy and class. You’re an incredible model for young journalists to follow. You’ll be missed, but never, ever forgotten.

Adam Schefter, a longtime NFL analyst who worked closely with Chris Mortensen, had a lot to say about his co-worker. Schefter threw a number of compliments his friend’s way and said he’s part of “ESPN’s Mount Rushmore”:

There has been no greater honor than to work with, and learn from, a man on ESPN’s Mount Rushmore. He has been an exemplary husband, father, friend and co-worker. He paved the way in this industry. He is a legend. Thank you for all you did for ESPN and so many, Mort. Love you.

The outpouring of love is so sweet to see, and those who’ve watched Chris Mortensen for years would probably agree that it’s more than deserved. See what others had to say down below:

David Aldridge: Mort, you were the gold standard for reporting when I got to ESPN. You were the gold standard when I left. You're the best to ever do it, and were so kind to me while I was there. I wish you the absolute best in wherever your next adventure takes you!

Michele Steele: A class act - a work horse - and a selfless colleague. All the best on the next chapter and many, many congratulations on this one.

Adrian Wojnarowski: Best of the best. What an honor it’s been to spend time with Mort and learn from him. A true titan in this industry and an inspiration in every aspect of his remarkable life and career.

Cameron Wolfe: A legendary run, Mort! A standard for many. Congrats and wishing you the best.

This retirement represents a true change of the guard at the Disney-owned news organization, which comes on the heels of major layoffs. Big names like Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman and Mark Jackson (who received support from colleagues) were part of the cuts. Pundit Paul Finebaum got candid about the moves , saying they made for “the worst day in my 10 years” at the corporation. Aside from that, in the past few years, Maria Taylor departed , and Kenny Mayne left as well . There’s also been the occasional firing, which was the case when it came to Paul Pierce’s exit .

With all that in mind, it’s great to see that a legend like Chris Mortensen is able to go out on his own terms. It’s going to be interesting not seeing him on TV when the NFL season kicks into high gear. However, he leaves behind a massive body of work, and fans can take comfort knowing that he’ll still be providing commentary on social media when he sees fit. Here’s to a great retirement for a great journalist!