Everybody, Rock Your Body: AJ McLean Shows Off Dropping His 'Dad Bod' In Candid Post

The Backstreet Boys have been around since the early '90s, and they are still making their fans swoon with their music, no matter how weird some BSB songs may be. Obviously, they’re not as young as they used to be, but they are still rocking their bodies right. In a new photo, AJ McLean shows off his post-dad bod, and he is looking great.

Summer may be over, but AJ McLean looks ready for a trip back to the beach in his new post. The singer took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from vacation a year ago and two photos he recently took, showing off his incredible transformation and getting rid of his dad bod:

AJ McLean isn’t the only celebrity to post about not having a dad bod, as S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore also recently shared his progress. But it’s nice to see that McLean is staying healthy and sober, and he’s enthusiastic about his goals. The Backstreet Boy did say that it’s just the beginning, so perhaps fans can expect another shirtless update or two in the future as he continues.

With The Backstreet Boys touring, it's not like AJ McLean is leading an inactive lifestyle even outside of the gym! Singing and dancing in front of huge crowds night after night must take a lot of energy, so kudos to him for feeling "amazing" about himself.

Meanwhile, singing with the Backstreet Boys is not the only type of performance that McLean has done in recent years. McLean competed on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars, coming in seventh place. Dancing is quite the workout, and McLean has been doing that and more to get to a place where he feels happy with himself, and it’s so great to see.

AJ McLean is not the only BSB member to post about a recent weight loss. Back in February, Nick Carter posted a weight loss update with a side-by-side, showing off his amazing transformation and how happy he was with himself.

The Backstreet Boys are currently on their DNA World Tour through spring of next year, even though McLean's daughter doesn't like him touring, so fans can continue to see the fruits of McLean's labor as he performs with his iconic group.

If you want to see AJ McLean’s progress in real life, catch him and the rest of the Backstreet Boys on the DNA World Tour running through March 2023, though try not to throw up like Machine Gun Kelly. In the meantime, quit playing games with your heart and listen to some BSB to keep you occupied and take you back to the '90s and early '00s, and swing by out 2022 TV premiere schedule for some upcoming viewing options.