Reacher's Alan Ritchson Just Revealed The Person Who Takes All Those Shirtless Pics For Him, And I Gotta Say, What A Job To Have

While Alan Ritchson is in the midst of filming the movie Runner , he’s also finding time for some fun. With that fun has come some shirtless pictures of the Reacher star and a reflection about his day spent in the sunshine. It also led to him revealing who took said photos, and that’d be quite the job to have.

Now, with the most recent season of Reacher (which just finished up its run on the 2025 TV schedule ), those with an Amazon Prime subscription got a montage of Ritchson shirtless , and the internet loved it. I mean, the man is in impeccable shape, and his physical accomplishments are incredible, so you can see why people get excited when they see images like this:

In the past, Alan Ritchson has said he stays under 10% body fat , and with shows like Reacher, he’s proven to be quite the action star. Heck, he’s even been fan-cast as Batman . So, I can totally see why the comments on this shirtless vacation post include a lot of star-eye, heart-eye and fire emojis.

However, while fans were giving props to the actor, he was making sure to credit the person who took these great sun-soaked photos, writing:

My incredible assistant @taynicolen takes the best pics. Spoiler alert.

It’d be quite a job to assist Alan Ritchson in everything from on-set work to downtime in the sun. However, it all looks fun, especially in this case.

I'd imagine Ritchson's assistant helps him organize his calendar, get what he needs while working, and so much more. However, boat photographer was not something I expected. It does make sense, though, that they were there with the cast and crew of Runner and taking photos that the actor could post on his Instagram.

In the post, the Fast X star explained that they were celebrating Salomé Chandler’s birthday. In her Instagram post about the day, she wrote that she loved doing this “while shooting Runner.” Meanwhile, Ritchson’s caption explained that this kind of outing was one of the “perks of filming in Australia.”

The caption also included a candid and sweet paragraph about how Ritchson wished his wife and kids could have been on this adventure with them. He also explained how much he loved the seafood featured in the photo dump. And I must say, his assistant did a great job of capturing everything said in the caption in the various photos.

Overall, I’d imagine it’d be quite fun to do his assistant’s job. It’d take you all around the world, and you’d get a front-row seat to watch Alan Ritchson at work. Talk about some great ways to spend a day at work!