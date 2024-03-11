‘That’s One Of The Oddest Things That I’ve Seen’: Ex-Basketball Coach On Marcus Jordan’s Romance With Larsa Pippen And Why Michael Jordan Can Brag About It

Though breakup rumors hit Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen weeks ago, it turns out the two are still going strong. With that, the public’s fascination with the unlikely couple of Traitors stars continues. The responses to the pairing have been interesting thus far, and the reactions have greatly varied in certain respects. Someone I personally didn’t expect to weigh in on it is former basketball coach Dan Dakich. Not only did he chime in on the romance itself, but he also shared why Michael Jordan has some bragging rights in this situation.

There are several key points of interest when it comes to the relationship between “Larcus.” One is that there’s a notable age difference between them, with Marcus Jordan being 33 and Larsa Pippen being 49. There’s also the fact that Marcus is the son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and Larsa used to be married to the star’s ex-teammate, Scottie Pippen. (And Scottie’s been feuding with Michael in recent years.) Like some others, Dan Dakich – who has a tiny bit of history with Marcus – was also surprised by the coupling. He had the following to say:

I recruited Marcus and his other brother to try to come to Bowling Green. I don’t know ‘em. But, when I heard that, I thought, ‘Alright, that’s like an Onion.’ You know, like The Onion or The Babylon Bee? Like, ‘Michael Jordan’s son is..’ That’s one of the oddest things that I’ve seen. It truly is. And I’m happy for both. Love is love. Great for them, yeah, rah, go, fight win. But it is truly one of the oddest things I’ve ever seen. … If you were watching a movie and somebody put [their romance] on the screen and said, ‘That’s what is gonna happen,’ you would look and I would like, and we’d go, ‘OK, now that’s not happening. Now, that’s just too stupid for even a movie.’ Like reasonable people would look around and go, ‘Yeah, that’s.. Nuh-uh.’

Well, that’s certainly one way to sum it up. Still, despite the fact that he finds the situation odd, he does wish them the best. Later in his interview with OutKick, Dan Dakich – who was also an assistant at Indiana University Bloomington – was asked who’s winning in this situation when it comes to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He then explained in the YouTube clip why that honor would go to Jordan:

Well, I would imagine both of them have pretty good egos, and I would imagine Michael Jordan [is winning]. Because Michael’s going to say what you just said. ‘Damn, man. Your wife went from you to my son? What are you doing?’

In late 2022, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were spotted on “double date,” though Pippen later denied that they were seeing each other. Both were longtime friends but, by early 2023, they went public with their relationship. Pippen even opened up about the moment she had feelings for Jordan , which happened when she got jealous over another woman chatting him up. Reports of a supposed breakup between the two landed in February, but Pippen eventually confirmed that they were still together and never broke up. As she put it, they simply need to “take a beat” and gather their thoughts.

Air Jordan got mixed up in the whirlwind love affair in the summer of 2023 after he seemingly said he disapproved of Marcus and Larsa Pippen dating . In time, Marcus set the record straight , saying that his father was only joking, as he was riding high after a big night at the time. However, insiders claimed that Michael’s comments hurt Larsa and contributed to the alleged split. As for Scottie Pippen, he’s yet to speak out publicly about his former wife’s love life.

Some may surely agree with Dan Dakich, who’s now a sportscaster and media personality. But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what commentators think or whether Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen are “winning” in the matter. It simply comes down to whether or not Larsa and Marcus are truly happy and, as of this writing, that seems to be the case.