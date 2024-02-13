Insider Drops Claims About Why Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Broke Up, And Michael Jordan Is Involved

It would seem that we’ve reached the end of an era. After breakup rumors swirled around Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan , it was later reported that the two have officially parted ways. The speculation began after both unfollowed each other on social media and scrubbed photos of the other on their respective accounts. Neither has formally spoken out about the split, and it’s unclear as to what exactly prompted it. Unsurprisingly, an insider is now making claims about what went wrong and, if they’re to be believed, Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, was a contributing factor.

A source claims that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen had a level of “tension” in their relationship, which is why “they’re not together.” As the two “are taking space from each other,” it’s said that Michael Jordan “incited” the supposedly uneasy feelings between the ex-lovers, who seemed to have wedding bells in their sights before breaking up. The Jordan Brand founder made headlines in the summer of 2023 when he seemingly voiced disapproval of his son’s relationship with Pippen . Marcus eventually sought to set the record straight on his and Pippen’s Separation Anxiety podcast but, as the source also mentioned:

Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa.

The unnamed individual also told Page Six that the romance was also negatively impacted by Michael Jordan’s (one-sided) feud with former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. Larsa and Scottie – who share four children – were married from 1997, and their divorce was finalized in 2021. Unlike his fellow NBA alum, Scottie did not speak out publicly on his ex-wife’s relationship with Marcus.

Relationship rumors began to circulate around the two reality TV stars in September 2022, which is when Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were spotted on a “double date” in Florida. They were then spotted at a football game months later, where a fan yelled at them , seemingly alluding to the feud between their family members in the process. Though Pippen initially denied that there were any sparks, they confirmed their romance by early 2023. They also defended their love from naysayers, which was particularly the case in the aftermath of a joint interview on Pablo Torre Finds Out. As Jordan put it, the producers “talked a lot of shit” during their appearance.

This split now comes on the heels of the couple’s appearance on the reality competition series Traitors, which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription . As recently reported, the Season 2 reunion special has yet to be filmed, which means the two exes could be crossing paths soon. How all of that plays out remains to be seen.

At this point, there’s also uncertainty regarding whether either Marcus Jordan or Larsa Pippen will officially acknowledge the end of their relationship. Should they do so, they may also shed light on why it didn’t work out and deny or confirm if the elder Jordan did indeed impact the situation.