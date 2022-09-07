Ex-Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Shared Wildly Insulting Email From Abusive Mother Ahead Of Her Death

Pop culture feuds are always ripe for headlines, as fans never stop being interested in witnessing dysfunction on a grander scale. But former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy is on a wholly different level in that respect as she continues promoting her controversially titled memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died and explaining its meaning . The book centers on the former actress’ troublesome childhood and teen years opposite her abusive mother Debbie McCurdy, who died in 2013 after their relationship became estranged. And of all the disturbing stories that have come out of it so far, the iCarly vet shared a particularly vile email from Debbie that offers a nutshell-take on their splintered relationship.

Jennette McCurdy appeared on the latest premiere episode of Facebook Watch’s hit talk show Red Table Talk , and talked about her traumatic childhood with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris. As it usually goes, emotions were all over the place as the conversations went on throughout the episode, with the mother and daughter hosts regularly shocked by the stories that McCurdy was sharing, some of which were read directly from the memoir’s text. The Sam & Cat star also read out a full email that Debbie McCurdy reportedly sent in August 2012, which started off as noted below (with certain words in all caps as they were displayed in the email’s text).

Dear Net, I am so disappointed in you. You Used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little SLUT, a FLOOZY, ALL USED UP. And to think - you wasted it on that hideous OGRE of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ - I saw you in Hawaii with him. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach. I KNEW you were lying about Colton. Add that to the list of things you are - LIAR, CONNIVING, EVIL. You look pudgier, too. It's clear you're EATING YOUR GUILT.

As it was discussed during the Red Table Talk segment, the cancer-stricken mom was referring to a then-mystery man who was photographed on the beach with the iCarly vet in 2012. Jennette McCurdy confirmed there was a 14-year difference between their ages, and while she understands why her mom was disapproving of that fact, the former actress still did not condone the older woman's behavior, as she apparently sent many similarly conceived messages regarding her daughter's romantic interests.

Unfortunately, this particular email continued, as did Debbie McCurdy's hateful language about her daughter:

Thinking of you with his ding dong inside of you makes me sick. SICK. I raised you better than this. What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go? And who is this MONSTER that has replaced her? You're an UGLY MONSTER now. I told your borthers about you and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you. Love, Mom (or should I say DEB since I am no longer your mother) P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.

If that P.S. at the end made anyone gasp, you're not alone, as it also took the Red Table Talk hosts aback. It's mind-boggling to think that someone could still be so demanding after dishing out so many insults just prior. But then given everything else that Jennette McCurdy has shared about her childhood and her mother's behavior, rude emails are probably on the lighter side of the spectrum.

Due to both her familial situation, various eating disorders and more, as well as her negative experiences at Nickelodeon and beyond, Jennette McCurdy stepped away from the world of acting around the year 2017, shifting to writing and directing short films in the ensuing years. It was in 2020 when she kicked off her one-woman stage show I’m Glad My Mom Died, and also debuted her insightful podcast Empty Inside. That was also the year she opted not to return to television for the iCarly reboot opposite Miranda Cosgrove, who also got namechecked within the memoir’s pages. (As did Ariana Grande, though in an admittedly less-than-positive light .)