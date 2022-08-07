iCarly Star Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About Naming Her Memoir 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

iCarly and Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy has been revealing all lately in anticipation of her new memoir. The former Nickelodeon star initially revealed the title of her memoir to be I’m Glad My Mom Died in the spring, which was also the name of her one-woman show in 2020. Fans were quick to share their support of the title and the upcoming memoir, and now McCurdy is opening up about why she chose it for the title.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Jennette McCurdy got candid about her memoir, in which she opens up about life as a child actress and her relationship with her mother, which she described as abusive. McCurdy discussed how she landed on the title, admitting the time that it took:

I feel like I’ve done the processing and put in the work to earn a title or a thought that feels provocative.

McCurdy has been open in the past about how abusive her mother, Debra McCurdy, was. She died in 2013 due to breast cancer, but the actress is using what she went through to put out a book depicting it all. It should be noted that the cover of the memoir is not what one would expect, as McCurdy is smiling and holding an urn.

Although the memoir's title got fans' support, not everyone was smiling. Jennette McCurdy’s oldest brother, Marcus McCurdy, revealed that one family member doesn’t so much like the title. However, he is in support of his sister and her memoir despite some tensions in the family, saying:

Our grandmother is very upset about that title. It’s more of a coping mechanism. You can either be like, ‘Woe is me, my life is horrible.’ Or you find the humor in these things that are really tragic.

Although Jennette McCurdy didn’t have much support from her grandmother, she still has plenty of support, and it’s not just about the memoir. After McCurdy revealed she was ashamed of her Nickelodeon past and would not be returning for the iCarly revival on Paramount+, Miranda Cosgrove opened up about how she felt about McCurdy not coming back and showed her support and understanding.

Meanwhile, when the iCarly revival premiered, the show explained McCurdy’s Sam’s absence, noting she was living out her dream with a biker gang. Despite Carly having a new best friend, she was still longing for Sam and her sassy ways. Now with iCarly renewed for a third season, fans still shouldn’t expect McCurdy to return, as she has revealed before that she’s retired from acting. At least her new memoir will keep fans occupied.

Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, releases on Tuesday, August 9. The memoir includes tales about her struggles as a child actor, “a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother, and how she retook control of her life,” according to the book’s official synopsis. The memoir has already received rave reviews from critics, so make sure to get your copy when it drops! Pre-orders are available now via Simon and Schuster.

Watch all six seasons of iCarly, as well as Sam & Cat, on Paramount+ with a subscription.