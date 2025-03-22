'Horrible Accusations Have Been Made About Me.' Diddy's 'Soul Sister' And Longtime Right-Hand Lady Is Opening Up About All The Claims Lobbied Against Her
The former exec is speaking out.
For some time now, rapper and businessman Sean Combs has been wrapped up in a flurry of lawsuits from various accusers. Said suits revolve around alleged sexual assault, violence, sex-trafficking and more. While Combs – also known as P. Diddy – is at the center of the filings, former Combs Enterprises exec Kristina Khorram has also been drawn into them. Now, Khorram, who’s been somewhat viewed as Diddy’s right-hand woman, is responding to the allegations she’s currently faced with.
P. Diddy’s “soul sister” has been named in three lawsuits involving her former employer. Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who filed suit against Diddy for alleged sexual harassment and assault in February 2023, claimed Khorram “attempted to downplay” the Sean John mogul’s purported actions against him. In his own sexual battery and harassment lawsuit, former assistant Phil Pines (who’d help prepare Wild King Knights) also alleged that Khorram told him to remain mum after allegedly seeing Diddy kick a woman in the stomach.
In addition to the filings mentioned above, Kristina Khorram was also named in a third lawsuit involving alleged sexual assault, which was filed by an unnamed woman in San Francisco. Khorram released a statement that was shared with Rolling Stone and, in it, she denied the accusations. She also explained how the claims have impacted not just her but her loved ones as well:
Now-37-year-old Kristina Khorram reportedly joined Combs Enterprises in 2013 and gradually worked her way up the company ladder. In 2020, she became Chief of Staff, putting her in close proximity to the “Your Love” performer. Khorram was also reportedly with Diddy during the weekend that his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed suit against him in 2023. In her statement, Khorram went on to say the following:
Amidst his legal woes, Diddy denied the federal charges leveled against him. Months after his homes were raided as part of a federal investigation, he was arrested back in September 2024. The Grammy winner is facing multiple charges including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson and racketeering. His lawyers have also denied the claims that have come down the pipeline via the various lawsuits. As of right now, Diddy remains incarcerated (alongside Luigi Mangione and others) at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
Other notable figures have also been wrapped up in the embattled Bad Boy Records founder’s legal issues. In December 2024, fellow rapper Jay-Z was named in a civil suit involving P. Diddy and was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. Jay-Z vehemently denied the claims and, by February 2025, the Jane Doe dropped the suit. More recently, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. spoke out after being named in a suit, of which Kristina Khorram was also involved.
Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking trial is set to begin on May 5. In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether others who were part of Combs’ inner circle will decide to speak out. Whether Kristina Khorram will indeed face legal consequences as a result of the lawsuits she’s been named in is also unclear.
