'Horrible Accusations Have Been Made About Me.' Diddy's 'Soul Sister' And Longtime Right-Hand Lady Is Opening Up About All The Claims Lobbied Against Her

The former exec is speaking out.

For some time now, rapper and businessman Sean Combs has been wrapped up in a flurry of lawsuits from various accusers. Said suits revolve around alleged sexual assault, violence, sex-trafficking and more. While Combs – also known as P. Diddy – is at the center of the filings, former Combs Enterprises exec Kristina Khorram has also been drawn into them. Now, Khorram, who’s been somewhat viewed as Diddy’s right-hand woman, is responding to the allegations she’s currently faced with.

P. Diddy’s “soul sister” has been named in three lawsuits involving her former employer. Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who filed suit against Diddy for alleged sexual harassment and assault in February 2023, claimed Khorram “attempted to downplay” the Sean John mogul’s purported actions against him. In his own sexual battery and harassment lawsuit, former assistant Phil Pines (who’d help prepare Wild King Knights) also alleged that Khorram told him to remain mum after allegedly seeing Diddy kick a woman in the stomach.

In addition to the filings mentioned above, Kristina Khorram was also named in a third lawsuit involving alleged sexual assault, which was filed by an unnamed woman in San Francisco. Khorram released a statement that was shared with Rolling Stone and, in it, she denied the accusations. She also explained how the claims have impacted not just her but her loved ones as well:

For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss. These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family. I have never condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone. Nor have I ever drugged anyone.

Now-37-year-old Kristina Khorram reportedly joined Combs Enterprises in 2013 and gradually worked her way up the company ladder. In 2020, she became Chief of Staff, putting her in close proximity to the “Your Love” performer. Khorram was also reportedly with Diddy during the weekend that his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed suit against him in 2023. In her statement, Khorram went on to say the following:

The idea that I could be accused of playing a role in — or even being a bystander to — the rape of anyone is beyond upsetting, disturbing, and unthinkable. That is not who I am and my heart goes out to all victims of sexual assault. I am confident that the allegations against me will be proven to be untrue.

More on Diddy

The Memorable Threat Diddy Allegedly Gave To His Former Music Executive Back In The Early Days Of Bad Boy Records

Amidst his legal woes, Diddy denied the federal charges leveled against him. Months after his homes were raided as part of a federal investigation, he was arrested back in September 2024. The Grammy winner is facing multiple charges including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson and racketeering. His lawyers have also denied the claims that have come down the pipeline via the various lawsuits. As of right now, Diddy remains incarcerated (alongside Luigi Mangione and others) at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Other notable figures have also been wrapped up in the embattled Bad Boy Records founder’s legal issues. In December 2024, fellow rapper Jay-Z was named in a civil suit involving P. Diddy and was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. Jay-Z vehemently denied the claims and, by February 2025, the Jane Doe dropped the suit. More recently, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. spoke out after being named in a suit, of which Kristina Khorram was also involved.

Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking trial is set to begin on May 5. In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether others who were part of Combs’ inner circle will decide to speak out. Whether Kristina Khorram will indeed face legal consequences as a result of the lawsuits she’s been named in is also unclear.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

