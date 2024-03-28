P. Diddy’s Adult Children Reportedly Had Lasers Pointed At Them When Home Was Raided, And More BTS Details

Famed record producer and rapper Sean Combs (who has changed his name many times and is also referred to as P. Diddy or just Diddy) has found himself at the center of an intense investigation into claims of alleged sex trafficking. On March 25, federal authorities performed raids on Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles, seizing personal property including computers and phones. More behind-the-scenes details have emerged about raids, including that the music mogul’s adult children reportedly had lasers pointed at them when they exited the residence.

When news of the raid on Diddy’s homes went viral on Monday, it was reported that two of his sons — 25-year-old King and 30-year-old Justin — were two of at least three people handcuffed and temporarily detained by Department of Homeland Security officers. The L.A. Times now reports that the investigators yelled into the Holmby Hills house for occupants to come out with their hands up. Sean Combs was not present, but King and Justin allegedly later told their dad that officers pointed lasers at them as they emerged, per sources.

The newspaper called the raid a major show of force that included dozens of agents, some of whom were reportedly heavily armed. Investigators searched both properties for several hours, with photos showing bags and boxes of potential evidence being taken. The Los Angeles Times has sources that say safes were emptied, electronics were dismantled and papers were strewn in some rooms of the mansion.

Sean Combs was reportedly in Florida at the time of the raids, according to the paper and has not been charged with anything amid accusations of sex trafficking. Over the past few months, several lawsuits have been filed against the rapper, with allegations of rape, assault and trafficking, according to The Independent . At least one of the accusations involved a minor, and L.A. lawyer Dmitry Gorin suggested that could be the focus of Homeland Security’s investigation.

P. Diddy has denied the allegations, with his lawyer Aaron Dyer saying in a statement a day after the raids (per the Times):

Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations.

The raids on Sean Combs’ Los Angeles residence apparently had unintended consequences for filmmaker Ridley Scott, who lives nearby. The Alien director was reportedly unable to get to his house after the Department of Homeland Security blocked off the road during their search. Photos taken of Scott reportedly showed him expressing curiosity about what was happening, but TMZ reports that he appeared “frustrated” by the events.

We’ll keep an eye on this situation to see if more details emerge about the raids on Diddy’s property or the allegations against him.