The A+ Way Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Responded To How The Tabloids Handled Their Romance
How cheeky.
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It’s been well over a decade (12 years in fact) since Gwen Stefani joined The Voice and met her soon-to-be husband Blake Shelton. The lengthy timeline of their relationship has been peppered with stories about sweet moments, paparazzi shots, and even break-up rumors. In short, they’ve been on the public’s mind a lot, whether or not they liked it, but instead of complaining, they had a cheeky way of responding to all the attention.
In a recent profile, Blake Shelton spoke about his family’s Oklahoma retreat, leaving The Voice and plenty more about his career and family. Amidst these comments was a comment about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s bathroom I couldn’t get over. Apparently, the two lovebirds keep a bathroom papered in all their tabloid fodder, as the singer and reality TV star told Forbes.
I’d never heard the story, but it was casually mentioned in a way that felt like something the couple had spoken about before. So, I looked into this, and sure enough, Stefani had previously discussed the choice back in 2022.Article continues below
My hair salon has a bathroom papered in old Barbie ads, so I’ve seen the style before, and it can look supremely cool. However, doing it as a nod to all of the articles that have been written about your relationship is pretty funny. Even more diabolical? Making your guests walk into the bathroom heading out toward your pool.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had been spending a lot of time at the Oklahoma house of late. After quitting The Voice in 2022 and leaving his label in 2023, he also told the outlet he spent two years “doing nothing.”
Now, he’s back in action and making more music, leading me to wonder whether or not a return to The Voice will also be in the cards down the line. He’s been more on the producing end of things lately, collaborating with Taylor Sheridan on The Road, but the best thing about the NBC competition series is that it’s not a lifelong commitment. You can pop in and out at will, and I can’t wait to see what Shelton does next, even if it’s just more enjoyment of his tabloid-papered bathroom.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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