After Rumors Swirled About Possible Flip Off Season 2 Partner, Christina Haack Has Responded

One of the biggest television success stories last year was The Flip Off, which took HGTV by storm by having Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa compete against his ex-wife Christina Haack and her then-husband. The series got off to a roaring and emotional start by showing the breakup of the latter couple, and fans haven’t been able to stop talking about the show since, with many rumors about who will partner with Christina in the second season. Now, the star has responded.

What Christina Haack Said About Her Potential Partner In The Flip Off Season 2

The 2026 TV schedule has already delivered a lot of joy for television fans, and while we’re not sure just yet when The Flip Off Season 2 will be ready to join the fray, that hasn’t dulled fan excitement in the least. Everyone is hoping that the vibe will be equally chaotic, and looking forward to the sibling-esque bond that Tarek and Christina have been able to form while they compete to win the flipping challenges set before them.

However, with Josh Hall completely out of the flipping picture now, fans have been wondering about just who Christina will partner with, and whether or not her boyfriend of nearly a year and a half, Chris Larocca, will get in on the action. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight recently, she was asked to tease the upcoming season and said:

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We are just getting started. Unfortunately, I do not have much to tease yet. We just started filming, but um, so far so good. It's going to be very fun.

Hmmm…Alright, I know this sounds like a solid enough tease for someone to give about a TV season while still filming, but something does seem a bit off to me. That would be her saying that they “are just getting started” on Season 2, seeing as how she and her co-stars first said that they were hard at work on their new flipping trials back at the end of September. They’re nearing the six month mark on production, which I would think means they must be nearly done, so it’s possible she’s just prevaricating so she’s not pressed on details even more.

Of course, if that’s the case, it didn’t completely work, as she was then asked about whether or not fans could see her boyfriend get “involved” with the series, and Christina replied:

Ummm, yeah, he will be involved a little bit.

So, what does “involved” mean? That’s really anyone’s guess at this point. After some growing pains when it came to figuring out co-parenting and how to work together once they divorced, not only have Tarek and Christina been A-OK when it comes to this new era of their relationship, but Heather and Christina have actually become buds. As such, Larocca is a part of the deal and all four of them have hung out on multiple occasions, including for a post last December where Tarek talked about filming Season 2 and noted that it means being “teased relentlessly on set by my wife and ex-wife.”

I’m guessing that, because Larocca is an active presence in Christina’s life, that he’s sure to be seen on camera in The Flip Off’s new season. But, we’ll have to wait to see whether or not his role is bigger than that of just being a supportive boyfriend as Christina tries to win the new challenge.