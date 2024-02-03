Fans Were Asked To Name The Best TV Shows With Under 40 Episodes, And I'm Here For Freaks and Geeks Being On The List

There are a lot of great TV shows that should have gotten more than one season . Forty episodes may not be enough when you want the fun to keep going, but it just makes the show all the more precious. So, with that in mind, fans were asked what their favorite under-40-episode shows are, and I’m psyched that Freaks and Geeks is on this list.

Here Are Some Of The Best Shows With Under 40 Episodes According To The Fans

Numerous television shows may have had a short run, but it doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten about them. Fans on Reddit sure haven’t, as the subreddit Ask Reddit asked users what their favorite TV shows are that have 40 episodes or less. While miniseries like Band of Brothers, Chernobyl, and Over the Garden Wall were listed at the top, a more niche 1975 British TV series was included that was two seasons long with only 12 episodes. Here's what the user said about the short-lived series:

Fawlty Towers. Hard to believe there were only 12 episodes made, it always feels like there were more.

As the second season took three and a half years to premiere after the first, I can understand why it felt like a longer show. The reason for the series' cancellation was creators John Cleese and Connie Booth wanted the British sitcom to remain a success rather than produce anything subpar. On the bright side, Cleese is looking to revise Fawlty Towers with his daughter, so maybe they can get past 40 episodes.

Other amazing short-lived shows that were brought to the attention of this post were ones like Mindhunter, Black Books, Felabag and Derry Girls.

But, the one show that caught my eye as I was scrolling down the list was Freaks and Geeks, because it’s easily one of those shows that NBC should be embarrassed about canceling.

My Favorite Show With Under 40 Episodes Is Hands Down Freaks And Geeks

Set in the ‘80s, there are so many relatable situations that take place on Freaks and Geeks as these teens make their way through high school, like first crushes, fitting in, bullying, teen angst, and growing up in general. People also love the show so much now because of its young cast that included current A-listers James Franco, Linda Cardellini, Busy Phillipps, Seth Rogen, John Francis Daley, Jason Segel and more.

As Freaks and Geeks has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating and three Emmy nominations, why did the Judd Apatow series get canceled? One reason was due to its 8 p.m. timeslot on Saturdays, making people less available to watch. Even moving the coming-of-age series to the same time on Monday nights didn’t improve the ratings.

There was also some heavy competition coinciding with the airings of Cops, Early Edition, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Then, there was the struggle for an effective marketing plan and network notes that would defy the show’s purpose.

Overall, all of these factors led to a series cancellation after 18 episodes.

Freaks and Geeks may not have had a long run, but this Reddit post shows that people today still consider it one of the best TV shows out there. It’s currently considered one of the funniest shows on Hulu and a cult classic we love to reflect on. Judd Apatow even kept his show’s legacy alive by continuing to collaborate with its stars like James Franco, Seth Rogen, and Jason Segel. With the teen dramedy being so short, that makes it all the more special.