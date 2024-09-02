Fans Think Two Former Chicago P.D. Cast Members Are Dating In Real Life, And What Would We Even Do About A Nickname?

I thought all might be quiet on the Upstead front after Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos left Chicago P.D. Instead, over the last few days, reports have indicated the two spent some time in Europe together. After they posted pics of their jaunt to Lisbon, lots and lots of fans are thinking the two actors are dating in real life now. It would be a pretty crazy case of life imitating art, but here’s what’s happening.

The Sweet Pics That Prompted One Chicago Dating Rumors

For years, both actors were a part of the famous One Chicago family, but by the end of Season 11 (which was last season on the 2024 TV schedule ), both had departed the long-running NBC series. There was no bad blood about the exit, as Soffer left in the middle of Season 10 in the hope of new acting challenges, and will be a part of FBI: International coming up. Spiridakos' exit a little over a season later was for similar reasons.

When the viral PD reunion pics first dropped, CinemaBlend’s own Laura Hurley wondered if the two might team-up again at some point in the form of a new gig. Perhaps Ms. Spiridakos might venture over to FBI: International , where Soffer is set up this fall ?

A post shared by Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) A photo posted by on

Now, however, fans have their own feelings about Upstead’s real-life counterparts.

What The Fans Are Saying After The Viral Pics Of Spiridakos And Soffer Dropped

Fans really came out of the woodwork to profess their love for the sweet reunion pics between Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer. A lot of the fans just so happened to be wondering the same thing about the TV couple, however, commenting on both of the posts the two shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

Did Halstead and Upton get together in real life?😊. I hope so! Jesse and Tracey make a beautiful couple.

I hope they are a couple!

Are you guys together now???

Others who clearly shipped the couple on Chicago PD went a little further with comments such as the following (edited for punctuation):

Daaamn! When Hailey said “I go where you go” she really meant it.

So basically I’ve died.

Now i know why Hailey left Chicago.

Posting this on the two-year anniversary of it being announced Jesse was leaving PD is insane!!!!

Spiridakos once called Soffer "the best" as he was prepping to leave the One Chicago family, and to be sure, the two have spent plenty of time together outside of work. The actress was present at Soffer's 40th birthday in April. Previously, "Upstead" was also seen picketing together during the WGA strike and actors strike. The rumor mill has mentioned the two may be privately dating in the past, but they’ve never spoken publicly on the prospect.

Therefore, there’s no indication this is more than a friendly reunion, and it could be a case where the two just so happened to be nearby one another at the same time and met up or traveled together as pals. However, since they were both on a (seemingly) romantic trip in Europe and since neither clarified why they were in the same location in Europe at the same time, tongues were a’wagging.

If the two do prove to be or get together, the real question for me is what are we going to do about a nickname? Upstead was both perfunctory and had a nice ring to it, but putting together a nickame with Soffer and Spiridakos proves to be a complicated: Ferdakos? SoSpiri? None of these are cutesy.

One fan did already have a better take on this: “Trasse being real definitely wasn't on my 2024 bingo card.”

So there you have it.