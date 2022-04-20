FBI: Most Wanted Dropped Another Clue About Remy Scott's Past, And It Will Pay Off Soon

Spoilers ahead for Episode 18 of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3, called “Reaper.”

FBI: Most Wanted returned to business as usual with “Reaper,” although fans may still need a few more episodes to get used to Dylan McDermott ’s Remy Scott leading the team following the death of Julian McMahon’s Jess LaCroix. Although Most Wanted shed some light on what motivates Remy in his first episode last week, there are still more questions than answers about the newcomer . “Reaper” dropped another clue about his past by revealing a tidbit about his mom, and some comments from both McDermott and showrunner David Hudgins prove that viewers won’t have to wait long for payoff.

Family was more of a theme than usual in “Reaper” after Hana got the news that her birth mother had died without meeting her, although she did leave her biological daughter $50,000 in her will. Hana bonded a bit with her new boss during the course of the episode as well, which culminated in a heart-to-heart where he revealed some more of his family history:

My dad’s dead, but my mom’s here in New York. She has Alzheimer’s. I feel guilty I haven’t seen her yet. I think I’d rather remember her for who she was than see what she’s become. … I’m just saying memories can be very powerful.

The scene ended with the two making a deal that he would go see his mom if Hana accepted the $50k, and this won’t be a case of Remy making good on his end of the bet off-screen. Dylan McDermott and and FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins spoke with CinemaBlend and other outlets at a press Q&A ahead of McDermott’s first episode on April 12, and both mentioned Remy’s mother.

At the time, McDermott had filmed a total of three episodes of Most Wanted after jumping to CBS from his previous home on NBC as Law & Order: Organized Crime ’s Richard Wheatley . (You can see McDermott as Wheatley with a Peacock subscription .) The actor shared that he “had a scene the other day with my [Remy’s] mother” that showed off Remy’s ability to bounce back from heavy scenes. Since his mom didn’t appear in his first episode last week or “Reaper” this week, it’s safe to say that fans will meet his mom in the next new episode.

David Hudgins also teased the arrival of the character, saying that “there’s more to that story that informs Remy” when it comes to his mom. All things considered, Most Wanted has revealed a surprising amount about Remy’s family in the span of two episodes. The biggest reveal so far was of course how his brother’s death motivated him to become an FBI agent , but sharing that his father is dead could play a part in his story.