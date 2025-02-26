FBI: Most Wanted Sending Remy On Vacation Seemed Bound To Backfire, But I Loved Seeing Hana And Barnes In The Spotlight

Spoilers ahead for Episode 13 of CBS' FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, called "Greek Tragedy."

In the days leading up to the "Greek Tragedy" episode of FBI: Most Wanted in the 2025 TV schedule, I'd been imagining a case that would somehow parallel a tragedy of mythology to follow up on last week's cliffhanger resolution for Ray. Instead, the "Greek" referred to fraternity life on a college campus (which was fortunately not Hudson University of Law & Order: SVU fame). It was a pretty twisted case, and Remy wasn't there to lead the task force due to his vacation. His absence was jarring to me at first, but paid off in pushing Hana and (to a lesser extent) Barnes into the spotlight.

Remy's absence in "Greek Tragedy" wasn't altogether surprising after the previous episode ended with him successfully sweeping Abby off her feet to an impromptu trip to Italy. I honestly expected his grand gesture to backfire when he first made it, since he made a lot of arrangements without consulting her, and Abby looked more taken aback than excited until her friend started hyping her up to go. (The episode is streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.) It's still possible that there will be fallout whenever he comes back, but the grand gesture did not backfire as much as I imagined.

And I'm fine with being wrong about that, because I love when FBI: Most Wanted finds a reason for Barnes and Hana to spend some 1:1 time together. The two were more proactive in the case of the week with Remy absent, and that's not all. Not only are Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes the only remaining cast members who have been part of Most Wanted from the start, but these two are the only ones who know what it was like to go through the ordeal of Jess' death.

After Barnes opened up to Hana earlier in Season 6 about her struggles with her divorce, Hana in turn opened up to Barnes about Ethan's drug habit. Michael Raymond-James made his Most Wanted return to give Hana some context for how Ethan had become addicted to painkillers in the first place, and it seems there is hope for their relationship after all now that he's headed to rehab. Whether there will be fallout from Hana flashing her badge at Ethan's dealer to get her to back off is a question for another day.

And that day may be March 11, which is when the next episode of FBI: Most Wanted will air and stick Hana in what appears to be a very tricky situation alongside Ethan. Take a look:

Poor Hana is a hostage again! It looks like she may have been paying Ethan a visit when something goes awry (to say the least) at his rehab facility. That of course is bad news for Hana, but I'm already excited to see Barnes asserting command with Remy evidently still gone and Hana's life in jeopardy. Barnes always seemed like Jess' second-in-command, so it should be fun to see her step up while Hana deals with a crisis on her end.

Tune in the CBS on Tuesday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET for the next new episode of FBI: Most Wanted, which appears to be another big one for Hana and Barnes. As for the other two shows in the franchise, FBI: International has a Fly Team mole situation to deal with at 9 p.m. ET and FBI's promo suggests that OA is going to be in a situation nearly as dangerous as Hana at 8 p.m. ET.