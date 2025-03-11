FBI: Most Wanted's Hostage Situation Gets Out Of Control For Hana In Exclusive Episode Clip, But I'm More Worried About Ethan

Fans of CBS' FBI world got some bad news last week with more than one cancellation, but FBI: Most Wanted has something exciting in store for the new Season 6 episode on March 11 in the 2025 TV schedule. Since this is also the 100th episode of the series, it's only natural that the stakes are going to be sky-high... which appears to mean a rough hour of TV for Hana and Ethan, based on the exclusive episode clip above. Hana's status as an FBI agent normally would make me more worried about her than anybody else, but I'm particularly concerned about Ethan.

The 100th episode of FBI: Most Wanted is fittingly called "100%" and will involve a hostage situation at a VA hospital, with an enraged veteran taking hostages. The sneak peek at the case confirms that Hana doesn't have her gun on her, and the vet doesn't seem to be in the mood to be talked down. And to think, it was just the last episode that had the future looking bright for Hana and Ethan! (You can stream earlier episodes of Season 6 with a Paramount+ subscription now.)

Fortunately for the duo as well as the rest of the hostages, Hana is able fire off a text when the angry veteran takes her eyes off them for a moment, which hopefully means Barnes and Co. are on the way without wasting any time. Remy may still be on vacation, but the preview showing Barnes in charge suggests that "100%" could be nearly as juicy an episode for her as for Hana. I've been ready for Barnes in charge since what Roxy Sternberg told me earlier this year.

So, why am I worried about Ethan in particular? Well, prior to the shocking cancellation news, I'm sure that I'm not the only fan who fully expected Most Wanted to continue for at least another season, and that to me would mean Hana emerging from this hostage situation more or less unscathed. Sure, this is the show that killed off Jess LaCroix, but he was an exception to how exits are usually handled.

For as much as Michael Raymond-James has added to Most Wanted since he joined as a man who almost seemed too good to be true, Ethan just doesn't have the safety of a series regular, and his future hasn't felt guaranteed ever since the big reveal of Ethan's drug problem. Ethan also seemed anxious to prove himself to Hana, which could manifest in risky ways in rehab.

See what the hostage situation has in store for Hana and Ethan with the new episode of FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. As always, Most Wanted ends the network's night of federal crime action, following FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI at 8 p.m. ET. All three can be found streaming on Paramount+ as well.