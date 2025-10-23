I'm So Here For How Fire Country And Sheriff Country Are Already Crossing Over Both In Front Of And Behind The Camera
Things are burning bright over on Sheriff Country.
The road between Fire Country and Sheriff Country runs two ways, and that’s becoming abundantly clear as the spinoff continues airing on the 2025 TV schedule. In its Season 1 premiere, we got to see Max Thieriot appear as Bode to help out Skye. Now, Episode 2 will bring in two more Fire Country alums, with one of them being a guest star and the other sitting in the director’s chair.
As you can see in the exclusive video above from the set of Sheriff Country, Diane Farr and Kevin Alejandro have traveled to a different part of Edgewater. In Episode 2 of the spinoff, the actress will reprise her role as Sheron Leone while the Manny actor directs. So, let’s break down why that’s all so exciting.
Kevin Alejandro Is Directing Episodes Of Sheriff Country
Along with playing Manny on Fire Country, Kevin Alejandro has also directed many episodes of the CBS hit. Each season, he’s taken over the director’s chair, and now that streak will continue on Sheriff Country as he leads Episodes 2 and 3. In the interview from CBS, he explained how the flagship show has “paved the way” for this spinoff, and his passion for the project is clear, as he said:
Alejandro really is a great person to help introduce this world, too. He’s been playing Manny in Fire Country since day one, and he’s helmed some of the show’s biggest episodes – like Season 1, Episode 8, a midseason finale, and Season 3, Episode 9, which was a midseason premiere.
Morena Baccarin, who leads Sheriff Country as Mickey, also complimented the actor/director, noting that he “knows the world so well.” Farr also sang his praises, and it was lovely to see these two Fire Country veterans so hyped up about being part of this new show.
Diane Far Will Appear As Sharon Leone In Sheriff Country
Along with Alejandro directing Episode 2 of Sheriff Country, his Fire Country co-star Diane Farr will appear on screen. Her character, Sharon, is Mikey’s stepsister, and it’s established on the original series that while their relationship can be rocky, they have a powerful bond. We’ll hopefully get to see that on display in this new installment.
I’m particularly excited to see it through the eyes of Alejandro, who opened up about directing Farr on a different show. He said:
That’s so sweet, and it makes me excited about the potential for crossover between Sheriff Country and Fire Country. We’ve already seen Mickey with the Station 42 crew, and they’re already making their way over to her neck of the woods, too. So, it will be fun to see where the journey goes from here.
To see Kevin Alejandro’s episode of Sheriff Country that Diane Farr will appear in, you can watch it at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. A new episode of Fire Country will be on right after that at 9 p.m., and both shows are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
