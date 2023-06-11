Flavor Flav Seemed To Living His Best Life At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, And It's Such A Mood

Celebrity spotting at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is starting to become common practice, and it seems like there’s someone fun to spot at every show. This has been exciting for fans watching from the stands, as they trade friendship bracelets with each other and gossip about who will appear in the tent near the stag. This weekend in Michigan, Flavor Flav seemed to be having the absolute best time at Swift’s Detroit show, also trading friendship bracelets and proving himself to be a bit of a Swiftie.

The rapper may seem like an unlikely fan of the “Love Story” singer, however this weekend, he seemed to be having the time of his life, and loving the experience. He traded friendship bracelets with fans who he deemed his new friends on Twitter, and even wore the proper Swiftie attire. You can see his post from the night below.

THANKX to all my new friends,,, luv my fellow Swifties #TaylorSwift #ErasTour #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/BY6ELIkFmQJune 10, 2023 See more

The famous hype man seems to be a true fan of the singer. He proved this by tweeting another video of himself rocking out during the concert, revealing a shirt that read, “I knew she was trouble.” (Obviously an homage to the pop princess’s hit single “I Knew You Were Trouble.”) I love to see Flav embracing all aspects of the Taylor Swift experience, well, outside of Taylgating.

And there's more! You can see his second Tweet below.

Making TROUBLE with my girl @taylorswift13 at the #ErasTour #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/lDL1oitZFRJune 10, 2023 See more

For those wondering why trading friendship bracelets have become such a thing at Swift’s shows, it is a reverence to one of the songs off of her latest album, Midnights. In 'You're On Your Own, Kid," she encourages the listener to make these bracelets and be in the moment. Fans have made this a trend during the Eras Tour and it's absolutely adorable. And VIP guests seem to love it as well, with many seen trading friendship bracelets ahead of the show. Flav was absolutely taken by this trend, showing them off with the same reverence as his massive, diamond-encrusted watch.

This love and support for Swift may seem to have come out of nowhere, but Flavor Flav has actually been a longtime supporter of the pop star. The two posed for selfies together during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. Not only did he seem excited to be getting a picture with her, but he also wore a shirt to the awards show that read “I come back stronger than a 90s trend.” This is not only a reference to the 33-year-old’s song “Willow,” but is also a clever reference to his own '90s fanbase. So the two have had past connections.

While Flav is certainly in the running for "celeb having the most fun" during Swift’s concert tour, he does have competition. Fans like Laura Dern and Emma Stone were seen dancing the night away during her opening night in Glendale, AZ. Selena Gomez also dressed in Folklore attire for a Texas show, while she supported her Grammy-winning pal. Famous faces are rampant at these shows, and I’m glad many of them are really having fun with all of Swift’s fans. Having the chance to trade bracelets with someone like Paul Rudd at a concert is a perk to an already incredible show.