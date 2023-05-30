The List Of Random Celebs Seeing Taylor Swift Live Gets Even More Eccentric As Clips Of Paul Rudd And Aaron Rodgers Go Viral

From superheroes to Super Bowl champs the best of the best, have been going to see the best of the best in pop music as Taylor Swift continues to tour the country on her massive Eras Tour. Considering the intense popularity of the Grammy-winners tour and the myriad of upcoming projects Swift has coming out, the demand for tickets to this tour is high, even for A-listers. While we’ve seen some star-studded VIP tents over the weeks, the shows at MetLife Stadium right outside New York City were extra stacked as Paul Rudd, Aaron Rodgers and more went viral for attending the concert.

Much like how Swifties are tracking the surprise songs Swift plays, they’ve also been keeping tabs on the celebs who show up to support the pop star on her tour. During the opening weekend Laura Dern, Emma Stone and more were seen having a blast in Arizona, later on the tour Selena Gomez was at a show with her sister , and one of Swift’s besties Blake Lively was spotted with her kiddos in Philly. However, these East Rutherford shows were on another level as celebs, like NFL star Aaron Rodgers were seen jamming out at the concert, and went viral on TikTok for it. Check it out:

Along with the New York Jets quarterback who was seen dancing the night away, Paul Rudd was also caught at the concert, exchanging friendship bracelets as one fan caught on video . He even had a 13 on his hand as one TikTok pointed out.

Adding to the wild ensemble that was MetLife’s VIP tent, another TikTok caught Rodgers dancing to “Shake It Off” next to Miles Teller, who was there with his wife and “I Bet You Think About Me” co-star Keleigh Teller, plus Julia Garner and even Bradley Cooper were there.

Many other A-listers were also in attendance at MetLife, which makes sense. Considering the stadium’s proximity to New York City, I can see why so many celebs made the trip to New Jersey to see Taylor Swift. While there have been many noteworthy people at just about every concert the megastar has put on, this one 100% had the most stacked VIP tent guest list. I imagine the only other set of shows that will meet this level of star power are the Los Angeles concerts, which will happen later this summer. Here’s a list of some of the other stars who were in attendance at the shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey:

Watching all the videos of the VIP tent from Taylor Swift’s three-night stint at MetLife Stadium felt like playing Where’s Waldo with some of the biggest stars in the world. It was so fun to see people like Aaron Rodgers and Paul Rudd jamming out and interacting with fans at the Eras Tour. Also, it just goes to show just how popular and powerful the “Karma” singer is, considering she not only sells out stadiums but has a guest list made up of some of the most famous folks around.