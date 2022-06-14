Following Painful Proposal Rejection, 90 Day Fiancé’s Tom Brooks And Mariah Updated Fans On Their Relationship

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Diaries episode “Wrecking Ball.” Read at your own risk!

Tom Brooks is back on television, and while many 90 Day Fiancé fans (unless they’re newcomers) may remember him from his romantic fling with Darcey Silva , he’s since moved on to another American beau. The Englishman got pretty serious with Nevada’s Mariah Fineman, to the point that he proposed to her in a past installment of 90 Day Diaries. Viewers witnessed a painful proposal rejection, and the latest episode gave an update on where things stand for them now.

Tom explained that following the rejection, he briefly moved over to America to live in Las Vegas for a 90-day stint. Tom did that in hopes of meeting Mariah’s children and potentially getting her to say yes the next time he proposed. Unfortunately, Tom explained that he spent much of that time at a house by himself, and only occasionally saw Mariah. Mariah explained the reason for that in the latest 90 Day Diaries and talked about the difficult situation she’s in due to her divorce taking some time, saying:

I just felt torn when he was in Vegas because it felt like I was splitting my time with my partner, and then it was taking time away from my kids. I don’t want to disrespect their daddy, you know? Because he is really a nice guy. And I’m still friends with him, so I just always want it to be a nice relationship. Not only for me but for my kids. I don’t want my kids to blame me for what happened. It was a hard balance for me.

90 Day Diaries showed Tom explaining the situation to a friend and revealed some more information on the situation. Tom alleged that Mariah’s husband wasn’t living in the house at first, but when he learned that Tom was on his way to Vegas, he moved back in.

Vegas didn’t go well for Tom and Mariah, but it isn’t the end. Tom expressed that he remained hopeful that things will change once Mariah’s divorce is finalized, and talked about how everything that has happened impacted his thoughts on the relationship:

This experience has really made me realize I can’t live without Mariah. I am going to ask her to marry me again. Hopefully, this time she will say yes. But if things don’t change and I’m still sat on the outside looking in, I may have to reconsider my position in terms of what I’m going to do. I have to live life. I have to settle down. I have to do that for myself.

There’s no official word yet on whether or not Tom Brooks and Mariah Fineman are officially engaged and if they’ll be another 90 Day Fiancé couple on the road to marriage. As a fan, I do hope for the best for Tom, though I did feel like Mariah’s initial rejection was karma for his brutal breakup with Darcey Silva . Hopefully he’s changed in this new relationship, and won’t have the same mean streak with Mariah if it takes some time for her divorce to go through. 90 Day Fiancé fans know that well, considering how many cast members got back together before their split was finalized .