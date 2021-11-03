Following Social Media Drama With Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Shares Fun Comment On Her Recent Post

Kourtney Kardashian is currently preparing to enter a new phase of her life, as the business mogul is set to walk down the aisle with Travis Barker sometime in the future. Wedding plans have reportedly been put in motion, and her family and fans seem excited. However, one person who allegedly isn’t taking the news so well is her ex, Scott Disick. Ahead of Kardashian’s engagement, Disick apparently threw shade at her and Barker, and sources claim he’s been keeping his distance from the entire Kardashian family. However, Disick recently seemed to cut through the alleged tension by posting a fun comment on one of his ex’s recent social media posts.

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of her and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope. In the snapshot, the 9-year-old can be seen sporting an A+ Halloween costume that paid tribute to Clueless’ Cher Horowitz. Kardashian cheekily captioned the photo with one of the character’s most iconic quotes, “As if.” Upon seeing the post himself, Scott Disick shared an A+ comment:

O Cher, don't forget she can't keep driving her Jeep without her drivers license.

Clueless fans no doubt know the line refers to a scene from the 1995 teen comedy, in which Cher begins driving with adult supervision at the age of 15. One would assume that the young Penelope isn’t starting that trend even earlier. You can check out her perfect costume, which has me totally buggin’, down below:

It would be an understatement to say that things haven’t been so smooth for the former lovers during a large part of the year. In May, sources alleged that Scott Disick was “skeptical” of his ex’s new relationship and “hurt by it.” Months later, another one of Kourtney Kardashian’s exes, Younes Bendjima, shared alleged DMs from Disick in which he appeared to criticize the PDA between Kardashian and Travis Barker. Sources alleged, around that time, that the Poosh founder was “surprised” but not “shocked” by the apparent shade.

The controversy also had significant ramifications on Lord Disick’s own dating life, as it reportedly led to the end of his relationship with then-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. The breakup, which Hamlin’s mother Lisa Rinna was seemingly pleased with, caught the attention of many. That includes Disick’s other ex, Sofia Richie, who allegedly “suspected that their relationship wouldn’t last forever” due to similar issues she experienced with him.

One thing that has remained consistent throughout all of the varying reports, though, is that both of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alums are continuing to work together to co-parent their three kids. With that in mind, it’s not too surprising that a photo of his daughter would be enough to get the Flip It Like Disick star to comment on one of his ex’s posts. Cute kids, the great equalizers, amirite?

Scott Disick is allegedly “stewing” over his former partner’s engagement and is not currently in a relationship. But if sources are to be believed, he could be ready to get back into the dating game soon. Let’s just hope that if that happens, things will go more smoothly when he introduces said girlfriend to his kids than they did in the past.