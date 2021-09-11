Lisa Rinna Seems Happy About Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Break-Up, But How Does Kourtney Kardashian Feel?

The initial news of Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s relationship created quite a stir, due to their nearly 20-year age difference. It has since run its course, to the apparent delight of Hamlin’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. But, is Kourtney Kardashian, Disick’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his three kids, happy about the breakup, too?

Multiple sources alleged this week that Scott Disick, 38, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, had broken up after nearly a year of dating. Lisa Rinna’s supposed quick response to the breakup appeared to only confirm it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star evidently commented on a post about the split (via the Comments by Bravo Instagram) with only a happy emoji face. See below:

A photo posted by on

It's been no secret, on the currently airing season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, don’t approve of their daughter dating Scott Disick, of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame. At one point, Rinna said they believed it to be a “phase” that Amelia Hamlin was going through and that they even considered reaching out to Kris Jenner to figure out the situation. (Rinna and Lionel Richie have something in common, then.) In a more recent episode of the Bravo show, where Rinna’s two daughters were trying on her old wedding gown, the actress said, “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the fuck is it Scott Disick?”

Clearly, in the eyes of Lisa Rinna, the biggest issue has always been the age gap between Disick and Hamlin. But, their romance also created criticisms that Disick was making a pattern of dating much younger women. Before Hamlin, he was in a nearly three-year relationship with Sofia Richie, starting when she was 19.

The breakup was reportedly the result of a recent spat between Disick and one of Kardashian's other exes. According to a source for In Touch, Kardashian allegedly “couldn't care less” about his recent split and has “moved on” from him entirely. They said,

Regarding Amelia ending the relationship, Kourtney has no sympathy for Scott whatsoever.

It is true that Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly moved on from Scott Disick romantically. Though the two had teased in the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that they might get back together one day, it has yet to come to fruition. This year, Kardashian has been seen getting very hot and heavy with her new beau, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, lending credence to the belief that she has truly moved on.

It’s usually kind of interesting when two reality TV dynasties collide, as Scott Disick’s and Amelia Hamlin’s did. Regardless, Lisa Rinna and Kourtney Kardashian are, evidently, over the hoopla surrounding the two of them.