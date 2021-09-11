How Sofia Richie Allegedly Feels About The Drama That Led To Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin's Break-Up

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin both reportedly carry the relationship status of “single,” for now. Their romance was thought to be getting rather serious, what with the 20-year-old buying Disick a motorcycle for his 38th birthday in May, after only a few months of dating. But reports indicate that they broke up this month after a snafu with Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend led to some drama, which Disick’s previous girlfriend, Sofia Richie, allegedly saw coming. It’s a tangled tale of exes, so bear with us.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, recently blasted Scott Disick on social media for previously talking smack about her new relationship, with receipts to seemingly prove it. Speculation inevitably churned as a result that he was still in love with Kardashian, and the situation allegedly drove Amelia Hamlin to break up with Disick. According to a source for Hollywood Life, though, the breakup “doesn't surprise” Disick’s ex Sofia Richie. They continued:

She kind of suspected that their relationship wouldn’t last forever because of some of the similar issues she experienced herself while they were together.

The source claims that Sofia Richie, daughter of musician Lionel Richie, also had “suspicions” durig her three-year relationship with Scott Disick. Before ultimately breaking up themselves in 2020, Richie allegedly believed as well that Disick still had serious feelings for Kourtney Kardashian. Apparently, too, Richie and Amelia Hamlin are on “friendly” terms and she “totally sympathizes” with Hamlin in the wake of the breakup. To top it off, Kardashian reportedly “couldn't care less,” either.

The tense speculation surrounding Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s alleged feelings for one another isn't totally unfounded. They do share three young kids together, so they will likely always have some level of affection for one another. But significant fuel was added to the fire in the last season of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when the family pushed for the two to get back together as they were both single at that time. Scott Disick even admitted to Kardashian that he doesn't like seeing her with other men.

Still, the two have never been able to fully seal the deal. They have never been married, and Kourtney Kardashian said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that it wouldn't happen unless Scott Disick got his act together how she wanted. Disick might be broken up with Amelia Hamlin now, but Kardashian has since moved on with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. They are even rumored to be either engaged or already married, despite Shanna Moakler’s previous allegations that her ex (Barker) slept with Kim Kardashian during their own marriage.

To be honest, the ex-lover overlap in this situation is getting pretty outrageous. With Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Amelia Hamlin, Sofia Richie, whoever Younes Bendjima is, Travis Barker, and Shanna Moakler all involved, it's a bubble map of awkward entanglements.