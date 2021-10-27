Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Engaged, So How Are Those Wedding Plans Coming Along?

After a year of sweet dates and steamy photos , Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially set to walk down the aisle. The Blink-182 drummer popped the question a few weeks ago at the beachside Rosewood Mirmar Hotel and put together a pretty elaborate display for his lover. He gifted the reality TV star a pretty serious ring , which she recently showed off on social media in a topless photo . So of course, now one has to wonder where the two stand when it comes to the wedding plans.

Wedding preparations can vary, mostly due to how quickly a couple wants to get hitched. Some may prefer to tie the knot right away, while others believe in a long engagement. When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the former seems to be the case. Sources claim the two are already making arrangements for the ceremony, though the big day may not be like the massive Kardashian weddings we’ve seen in the past:

Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited. Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later.

Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian had weddings captured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians during its run, and they were major affairs, to say the least. But if ET Online’s sources are to be believed, their eldest sister is taking a more subtle approach to her big day. This isn’t really surprising given that Kourtney tends to be one of the more low-key members of the family.

​​Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement has drawn a number of positive responses from her friends and family. However, after the news broke, one person that probably came to mind for the Kardashian faithful is Scott Disick, the reality star’s ex and the father of her three children. Disick, who allegedly threw shade at the couple for their PDA, seems to be keeping his distance from his ex and her family. However, another source tells ET that he has maintained a firm relationship with matriarch Kris Jenner:

Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time. He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family. But right now, he doesn't know if he will choose to be around.

Shortly after the engagement news broke, it was reported that Scott Disick was “stewing” over the development and was allegedly “not happy at all.” So at this point, it’s hard to say whether he’ll be in attendance.

Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker’s ex-wife, has also made comments about the relationship. As of right now, she’s been relatively quiet on her former husband’s upcoming nuptials, though. But she did issue one quick statement to shoot down claims that she’d said something negative about the news.

Based on these reports, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker could be taking those marital vows soon. I would assume it would happen sometime next year. There’s sure to be plenty of excitement in the lead-up to the event, and fans can likely expect some social media updates as things come together.