Tracy Morgan Shares Surprising Take On Starring In Multiple Sitcoms At Once: 'I'm Iron Man'

Tracy Morgan, the Saturday Night Live star and regular, has many beloved characters to his name across the large and small screens. Now, the actor has not one but two new sitcoms on the way, but he's not sweating it at all. In fact, quite the opposite, and he brought up an iconic superhero while explaining.

While both series, Paramount+'s Crutch and NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, are set for the 2025 TV schedule and beyond, Morgan opened up to TV Line about shooting them. The first of the two is called Crutch, a spinoff of CBS' The Neighborhood. It's now available with a Paramount+ subscription. Morgan is trying to keep it simple while balancing the mulit-project commitment:

I'm taking it one scene at a time. Don't be overwhelmed. I'm just doing TV. I'm not working at a warehouse lifting heavy boxes. I'm not building rockets for NASA. I'm taking it one scene at a time.

You can always count on a decent chuckle from The Last O.G. star regardless of the topic. But looking beyond the jokes, his thoughts on being present and showing up for his job, no frills, is such pro behavior. This energy is one of the many reasons why so many fans are thrilled to see Morgan heading back to television in any capacity.

He went on to explain why he’s fine with double duty on sets and how he’s equipped to handle demands he faces. The Cop Out alum largely attributed those feelings to his time at Studio 8H on SNL. In addition, he also cited his life changing limo-bus accident in 2014 and recovery as fuel for his stamina, as he said:

I don't mind doing 20+ episodes. On SNL, we did live TV every week. This is a cinch. Most people's worst fear is public speaking. Now, imagine doing that in front of 15 or 20 million people a week. So my training's strong, man. I'm Iron Man. And on top of that, I got hit by a truck! An 18-wheeler doing 75 miles per hour, with 85,000 pounds of frozen food in the back. So everything else in my life is a cinch – besides parenting.

What a vet of the industry! Each complication he mentions would certainly scare a number of people out of Hollywood, but he's not flinching after the 2014 incident, his recovery journey, and his excellent return to comedy. I do love the only thing that does stir this Iron Man is parenting. It's all too good.

Crutch’s arrival is the perfect supplement to The Neighborhood’s ending on CBS. The comedy will feature Morgan as a widower whose adult kids move back home. His upcoming sports comedy, called The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, will be a mockumentary-style series on NBC that follows the 56-year-old as a former football player who returns to the spotlight.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until I can tune in to both, I’m pleased that Tracy Morgan (a.k.a. Iron Man) is making big swings in comedy nowadays.