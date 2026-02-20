I Love How Beth Behrs Used The Most Fitting Taylor Swift Lyric To Celebrate The Neighborhood’s Final Episode Wrap

The beginning of the end for CBS’ The Neighborhood is fast approaching. It was announced last year that Season 8 of the sitcom would be its last, and even though the news was disappointing, the fact that it's getting a final season is better than nothing at all. As the series prepares to resume its eighth season on the 2026 TV schedule next week, the cast said their final goodbyes as production wrapped, and I am loving the Taylor Swift lyric Beth Behrs used to celebrate.

Filming on the final episode of The Neighborhood wrapped earlier this week, and not surprisingly, things on set got pretty emotional. Behrs, who plays Gemma Johnson, shared a video on Instagram of co-star Cedric the Entertainer giving a speech. And her caption included a pretty fitting lyric from Taylor Swift's song “Long Live,” and I am crying already:

In the words of the great prophet @taylorswift ... 'it was the end of an era' ... 8 years with the greatest cast and crew of all time. @theneighborhood thanks for watching all these years

While technically the lyric is “It was the end of a decade,” Swift actually changed the lyric to “It was the end of an era” for her final Eras Tour show. The moment was documented in her docuseries Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, streaming with a Disney+ subscription, and it was actually Mama Swift who came up with it. The lyric can definitely be used in so many different situations, along with the original, and there truly was no better one to use for Behrs’ post.

When The Neighborhood was announced to be ending, Behrs was actually a lot happier about it than she was about the end of 2 Broke Girls. The actress took to Instagram not long after news broke to express gratitude that she’s able to have a proper goodbye on The Neighborhood, as she and Kat Dennings never got that for 2 Broke Girls. It’s rare these days for a show to get ordered a final season, rather than just a straight-up cancellation, and it’s nice that the cast and crew were able to have proper closure on The Neighborhood.

A premiere date for the series finale has not yet been announced, but it can be assumed that it will be sometime in May when most shows wrap their seasons. So it can also be assumed that the cast will continue their emotional, heartfelt goodbyes on social media until then, but if Beth Behrs’ formal goodbye post is anything like this one and includes another perfect lyric, I might need to have a box of tissues on standby.

Filming may be done, but fans will still have at least a few more months to truly prepare their goodbyes. How The Neighborhood will end is anyone’s guess, but at least the Johnsons and Butlers will be getting the proper closure they deserve. For now, fans can look forward to the remainder of Season 8, which returns on Monday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and is available on streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.