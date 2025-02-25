Another Network TV Show May Be On The Chopping Block, And Fans Don’t Want To See It Canceled

CBS looks like it’s going to have quite a jam-packed schedule ready for the 2025-2026 season. Just last week, nine shows got the renewal treatment , including Fire Country, NCIS, and Ghosts. However, I noticed that a fan-favorite series on the current 2025 TV schedule is not on that list, and fans did too, as they're already asking for it not to end up on this year's list of canceled shows.

As CBS continues to solidify its schedule for the upcoming TV season, X user @TVCancelBeast predicted that The Neighborhood, Poppa's House and one of the FBI spinoffs could be on the chopping block. They're not the only ones thinking that, and guesses like this are scaring fans:

CBS will definitely renew some of these but a few will end up canceled. #TheNeighborhood is looking good for at least a Final Season #PoppasHouse is probably done.

For the past seven seasons, The Neighborhood has delighted fans with its sharp humor and social commentary. Starring Cedric the Entertainer, the CBS sitcom is about “the nicest guy in the Midwest” moving his white family into a predominately Black neighborhood in suburban L.A. that doesn’t exactly have everyone rolling out the welcome mat.

Over the years, the comedy series has brought together a perfect blend of humor and meaningful conversations. So, you can see why fans like @JerseyGirl0223 are already begging for its renewal:

@CBS please renew #TheNeighborhood

I can understand the panic of not seeing your favorite show among next season’s renewals. With networks constantly shifting their lineups, even a beloved series like The Neighborhood still hangs in the balance. According to TV Insider , the series has brought in 4.7 million viewers and is CBS’s 17th most-watched show. But after its sixth season premiere in 2024, audience ratings went down by 16%. However, it was renewed for its seventh season which premiered on October 21st.

@TVCancelBeast also predicted that the Damon Wayans sitcom Poppa’s House could also be saying goodbye too. However, it doesn’t look like fans such as @mzcaramelbunni will miss it as much as The Neighborhood:

Let me say I don't want #poppashouse to get cancelled. But I have to be honest it's not funny enough to follow #TheNeighborhood. I be in here cackling at Calvin and nem. Them Poppa comes on and I may tee hee. They need to be tweaked.

Considering The Neighborhood has been on for seven years and Poppa's House has been on for one, I can understand why the fan base is so dedicated to it being saved. Losing it would be serious for those who have been watching it for the better part of a decade.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lots of fans feel this way as they wait with bated breath and talk out the possibilities of what could happen next on social media. Here is what a few other fans are saying:

How has #theneighborhood not been greenlit for at least another season @CBS and the FBI shows and SWAT. Get those renewals now. 😡- @SeaPry

If the Malcolm and Marty spin-off gets the green light, then the best move would be to hold it for midseason, and give The Neighborhood a 13-episode final season as closure for the fans.- @MrRobbins10

Well I doubt #TheNeighborhood is in danger and I want #TheEqualizer to come back so here's hoping something good happens soon.- @Cullen7891

While nothing is confirmed yet, it's clear there is a camp of fans who want this show to stay on the air. So, if it does get the axe, I wouldn't be shocked if they fight for it to be saved.

After all, there are countless examples of this happening. A fan petition was made when Fox’s Prodigal Son got canceled after two seasons . We also can’t forget when angry fans of My Lady Jane ’s one-season cancellation started a petition . And speaking of CBS, So Help Me Todd faced cancellation after two seasons last year, and there were multiple petitions started by livid fans.

Fans obviously don’t want The Neighborhood to deliver its last chuckle after seven seasons. And with a spinoff of the show in the works, now does not feel like a good time to end the series. So, let’s cross our fingers that the fan-favorite sitcom will still stick around.

Make sure to catch the season finale of The Neighborhood on CBS on March 3rd at 8 p.m. ET or with a Paramount+ subscription the next day. You can also watch The Neighborhood's first five seasons with a Hulu subscription.