How Hoda Kotb Reacted To TODAY Finally Announcing Jenna Bush Hager's New Co-Host
There's a new co-host for Today's fourth hour!
Almost a year after Hoda Kotb left TODAY, the show has finally announced who will take her seat as Jenna Bush Hager’s co-host during the fourth hour. Following a year full of rotating co-hosts on Jenna & Friends that included Scarlett Johansson, Matt Rogers, TODAY anchors and more, Sheinelle Jones has been named as Bush Hager’s permanent co-host. So, in celebration of that news, Hoda Kotb reacted in the sweetest way.
When Kotb left, there were two big seats to fill. One was during the first hour, and Craig Melvin immediately replaced her there, following her departure in January. The other was during the fourth hour. However, they didn’t find her replacement immediately. Now, though, Jones will take over the chair for the final segment of TODAY full-time. And she’s both perfect and Kotb-approved, as the former anchor wrote the following about Sheinelle Jones on Instagram:
Well, that’s so sweet! I also love it because late last year, after Kotb announced her departure, she made it clear that whoever took over the fourth hour needed to have “beautiful chemistry” with Jenna Bush Hager. I think Jones has that, as you can see in her announcement video below, and I cannot wait to see her own the hour with her colleague:
Jones has been at TODAY for a long time. She started out working during Weekend TODAY in 2014, and then she became a co-host of TODAY’S third hour in 2019. She has the history, skills and charisma to be Bush Hager’s perfect co-host, and it’s clear that Kotb thinks so too.
That’s obvious from her post about this development. However, to prove this point even further, check out this story Jones told during the show about the phone call she received from her predecessor when she found out about the news:
That truly warms my heart. I love that Kotb was quick to call Jones to congratulate her and pass on some words of wisdom. It sounds like the new co-host appreciates it all too (even though it all happened during her daughter’s dance recital).
Now, it’s time to get excited about Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, because they’re in it for the long haul together, and they will begin hosting full-time together on January 12 at 10 a.m. ET on NBC. So, make sure you are locked in when the 2026 TV schedule starts, because that’s when this new chapter in TODAY will begin.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.