Glen Powell Took A UPS Driver To SNL To Hilariously Prove He’s Not A Liar
What a night for Mitch.
Response to Glen Powell hosting Saturday Night Live has been extremely positive. Many fans are calling last night’s episode the best of the season, and others are talking about how it’s likely we’ll see the burgeoning movie star return to Studio 8H a ton more times. Given where his career seems to be going, it’s very possible we see him enter the esteemed 5 Timers Club at some point. In fact, if it wasn’t for Covid, he’d already be almost half way there.
Apparently Powell was supposed to host the Christmas episode of SNL back in 2021, but it all fell apart when Top Gun: Maverick was delayed. Longtime showrunner Lorne Michaels felt like he wasn’t well known enough without the movie, and he was replaced by show favorite Paul Rudd. Powell was, of course, devastated, both because he’d dreamed of hosting the show and because he felt awkward about an exchange he had with a UPS driver.
During his monologue, Powell told the story about getting the call to host the show for the first time. Apparently he was spending time with his whole family when the show called and offered him the hosting gig. That led to a raucous celebration that was interrupted by a random UPS driver who showed up to deliver a package. He asked what everyone was so excited about, and Powell told him he was hosting SNL. The driver was ecstatic for him, and they ended up taking a happy picture together.
Here’s a portion of the story in Powell’s own words…
Unfortunately, that picture got retroactively awkward when Powell lost the hosting gig. He joked to the audience that the UPS driver has probably been telling everyone he’s a liar, as he's only appeared in a brief cameo since the encounter.
So, after he got offered a chance to host again, his sisters, who were in the original picture, made it their mission to track the UPS guy down. They eventually got a hold of him, and Powell flew him out to SNL to celebrate with him.
Even better, he brought the guy, whose name is Mitch, on stage and had a really likeable moment with him again. You can watch the entire thing below, which SNL fans cannot get enough of…
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Part of why Glen Powell has gotten so popular is he has an everyman charm about him. He’s obviously in better shape and more handsome than most of us, but there’s something about his mannerisms and general outlook that feels really relatable. This story is sort of the perfect encapsulation of that. He feels like a guy that would celebrate with a UPS driver after getting offered SNL, and he also feels like a guy that would get famous and spend his money on flying someone to New York City.
I definitely expect to see Powell back at Studio 8H at some point in the future, and whenever he does, I expect no one will be happier for him than Mitch from UPS.
As for SNL, it'll be on a short break for Thanksgiving before returning on December 6th with its next guest host Melissa McCarthy. It should be a fantastic episode.
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.