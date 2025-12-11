After The Amazing Race's Finale Crowned Its Winner, I Have One Major Request For CBS

Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Amazing Race Season 38 finale. Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The Amazing Race Season 38 is over, and it looks like the betting odds were right on the money with which team would win that $1,000,000 grand prize. Jag and Jas Bains dominated most of the competition, and once Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers were eliminated, it was smooth sailing for them to the end.

It was another dominant performance for Jag, who previously won Season 25 of Big Brother and set the single-season record for most competition wins. He is now the first person in reality television history to win both BB and TAR, and I hope CBS realizes this and extends him the opportunity to complete the "triple crown" with another major reality show appearance.

Jag Bains Needs An Invite To Survivor

With Jag having completed two of the big three of CBS reality television shows, the island is calling. I'm sure Survivor doesn't need the hype of inviting the Punjabi Sikh reality star to see if he could go three-for-three, but Jeff Probst has invited former Survivor players in the past. Former Big Brother winner Hayden Moss competed, as did Caleb Reynolds. Neither won, but maybe Jag will break the cycle?

Maybe Jas Bains Should Appear On Big Brother?

It takes two to tango, and to complete a leg of The Amazing Race. All this to say, yes, Jag Bains deserves credit for yet another dominant win, but what about Jas? We haven't seen him compete on Big Brother yet, and given how well he performed, maybe he should be considered for a future season?

Honestly, I would love to see a number of The Amazing Race siblings/relatives/spouses in the cast who hadn't played Big Brother before. Jas remains at the top of my list, however, because I'm shocked at how he thrived on TAR, despite it being his first brush with reality television. I think he has just as equal a chance of being a reality competition legend as his brother, if given the opportunity.

I'm assuming at this point we'll see both of them compete on The Challenge, because they're just too dominant a duo not to be invited. Plus, they both talked about wanting to spend more time together as they near the end of their 20s, and what better way to do that than to keep appearing on television shows and taking on a bunch of wild challenges, like rappelling off the Empire State Building?

Time will tell what the future holds for the Bains brothers, so we'll wait and see if they end up appearing on any reality shows set for the 2026 TV schedule. I'm crossing my fingers we'll get some good news on that front, but if either wants a break from the reality circuit, I can't fault them for that.